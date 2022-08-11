Newspaper icon
US inflation drops to 8.5%

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 11 AUG 2022   12:51PM

US inflation has eased to 8.5% from its historic 40-year peak of 9.1%, recorded in June.

The drop beat market expectations of 8.7% and comes as a welcome relief for the Biden government.

The reason for the fall is a slowdown in rising energy prices. Energy CPI rose by 32.9%, down from 41.6% in June, driven by a fall in gasoline prices, fuel oil and natural gas.

However, food prices continue to rise, coming in at 10.9% - the biggest increase since the 1979-80 figures.

The gasoline index fell 7.7% and core, shelter costs, which make up a large proportion of the index, also continued to rise and are up 5.7% over the past 12 months.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was unchanged in July on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.3% in June.

Apostle portfolio manager Steven Spearing said the Fed itself may even have breathed a small sigh of relief, but will also be the first to remind the market that the job is in no way done. The Fed will now be looking for at least a couple more similar results before feeling comfortable that inflation is moving in the right direction, he said.

"After digesting all these forces at play, we believe that the Fed has no choice but to remain resolute in its approach to bringing down inflation by continuing on its implied rate hike trajectory, eventually pausing around the current forecast between 3.5-3.75%," he explained.

"It is worth noting that there is an extended period between meetings and there will be a number of key data releases between now and then, including another non-farm payrolls release and another CPI release, and Fed chair Jerome Powell pointed to data being the key driver of quantum of future rate hikes at their last meeting. These will be very closely monitored by both the market and the Fed and will be key determinants of whether the Fed chooses to hike rates by 50bp or 75bp at their next meeting."

Meanwhile, Federated Hermes pointed out the obvious, saying inflation remains uncomfortably high.

"Looking ahead, recent developments in energy prices suggest that headline CPI inflation will remain on a gentle downward trend in August. However, while headline inflation might have peaked in June, it is set to remain at elevated levels for several more months," senior economist Silvia Dall'Angelo said.

"Indeed, there is probably more upside for core CPI inflation in coming months, reflecting external and, more significantly, domestic price pressures. As suggested by the latest employment report, the labour market has remained extremely tight, which has supported wage growth.

"While the Fed will draw some comfort from todays' inflation report, the fight against high inflation is far from over and the risks of elevated inflation becoming entrenched is still high against the backdrop of a tight labour market."

She predicts the Fed will hike the cash rate by 50bps or 75bps at its next policy meeting in September.

Read more: FedUSEnergy CPIAngeloBidenConsumer Price Index for All Urban Consumerscore CPIFederated HermesJerome PowellSilvia DallSteven Spearing
