Investment
US firm makes second bid for Aussie fund
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 30 JAN 2020   12:00PM

A US-based investment giant has made a second bid for an Australian property fund with a $485 million takeover offer.

Starwood Capital made the all-cash offer at $2.98 per unit for Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF) over a year after its first failed takeover proposal.

AOF acknowledged the announcement released by Starwood, a member of the Starwood Capital Group, in relation to its intention to make the proposal saying some investors have expressed a desire to accept.

"The announcement notes that investors representing an aggregate of 16.7% of AOF units have indicated their support for the intended offer by entering into pre-bid agreements with Starwood," the company said.

AOF said it will establish an independent board committee to consider all deals and will keep AOF unitholders informed of any developments.

Last year Starwood acquired a suburban Sydney office complex for around $438 million from BlackRock and its Australian co-investor Centuria Capital Funds.

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in most capital cities.

Starwood Capital is a Miami-based investment firm which currently holds around US$60 billion in assets under management.

Read more: AOFStarwood Capital GroupAustralian Unity Office FundBlackRockCenturia Capital Funds
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:45PM
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:44PM
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
