US family office launches Australian arm

The Asena Family Office (Asena) has officially set up shop down under, merging with Melbourne-based boutique family office and asset management firm Giles Wade.

To date, Asena said it has almost exclusively targeted an Australian audience with interests in the US. Now, it aims to create a globally integrated approach, offering clients the opportunity to establish an investment presence in both Australia and the US and to access investments and markets worldwide.

According to the Palm Beach-based family office, this offering is achieved via a dual US and Australian-regulated asset management and advisory business.

"This will allow clients to access investment advice and invest directly into US, Australian and international markets," it said.

Asena chair Peter Nathanial said that as part of the fallout from the global financial crisis, international banks found themselves facing enormous regulatory hurdles which ultimately resulted in changed business models that became unable to meet the needs of ultra-high-net-worth families.

"This resulted in a generational wealth transition away from traditional banks into privately formed family office structures," Nathanial said.

"We think this is the era for a firm that is equipped to meet the global investment and advisory needs of these families."

Asena founder and head of its advisory business Peter Harper said the firm identified Giles Wade as a great business to join Asena for several reasons.

This included the quality of its investment team, the performance of their asset management business over the last decade, and the enduring nature of their client relationships.

"As Australia's first globally integrated firm to offer dual US and Australian regulated asset management, we can help multi-generational cross-border family offices and businesses overcome challenges and take advantage of opportunities," Harper added.

Meanwhile, Giles Wade chief executive and managing director Liza Janakievski said that becoming part of Asena's global platform will enable the firm to deliver its clients an innovative approach to cross-border multi-generational wealth creation and preservation.

"We can also offer these services to other advisors who want to provide international access or offer cross border services to their clients with business interests in the US, or those living and working in the US," Janakievski said.