Investment
US analysts fail to add value
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:30PM

In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.

The research paper, titled Analyst Recommendations and Anomalies Across the Globe by Victor Azvevedo and Sebastian Muller found evidence that analyst recommendations in the US are not positively associated with future stock prices.

To make matters worse, the study also found evidence that US analysts contribute to mispricing as their recommendations are systemically biased by favouring stocks that over-valued according to anomaly-based composite mispricing scores.

The researchers concluded that inconsistent or anomalous analyst recommendations are often more profitable than consistent ones.

Consistent strategies are defined as those which are long in stocks with the highest consensus recommendation and lowest mispricing scores.

"As an investor, it thus pays to identify inconsistencies between analyst recommendations and composite anomaly ranks, suggesting that their recommendations are even useful as a 'contra-indicator,' and that analysts are rather biased than sophisticated market participants," the researchers found.

However, outside the US it appears to be a different story.

A recommendations-based long-short strategy was found to generate a value-weighted raw return of 0.48% per-month in the global stock market excluding the US.

By contrast, the same strategy in US stocks was found to yield a value-weighted raw return of 0.08% per month.

This isn't because US analysts are not good at their jobs - rather, it might be because there are so many competent analysts in the market.

The researchers found that analyst recommendations are more valuable in countries with less developed financial markets, including markets with short-selling restrictions and in less individualistic countries.

Outside of the US market, it was found that analyst recommendations do not contribute to stock mispricing.

The researchers have suggested that their findings are evidence that global equity markets are not efficiently priced, and that under some conditions these inefficiencies are more pronounced.

"The fact that analyst recommendations are less profitable in individualistic countries and in high sentiment periods supports the view that even market professionals are subject to behavioural biases that affect market outcomes," they said.

VIEW COMMENTS
