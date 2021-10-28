Unpaid super tops $5bn per year: ISA

Latest analysis by Industry Super Australia shows about $5 billion in super went unpaid in the 2018-19 financial year, owed to about three million workers.

On average, Australian workers lose about $1700 in superannuation each year, ISA said, amounting to $60,000 less in retirement.

In the last six years, the unpaid super debt has climbed to $28.8 billion.

It's as a result of many employers only paying superannuation guarantee contributions on a quarterly basis, regardless of what it says on an employees' payslip.

A key recommendation from ISA is that it be mandated that all super payments be made when employee wages are paid.

ISA research from earlier this year found that 47% of Australian workers believe this is already the case. A further 28% knew there was no obligation on employers to do this and a further 26% didn't know when SG payments had to be made.

"Not paying super with wages makes it difficult for workers to keep track of their money and allows payments to fall through the cracks," ISA said.

"Federal politicians have known about this solution for years but have failed to act. MPs get super paid on payday and so should workers."

Looking at the 2018-19 ATO data, ISA found that young workers and those on lower incomes are most likely to be underpaid, particularly those working in blue collar industries (40%) or hospitality.

Younger workers were also the cohort most likely to withdraw from their accounts under the Early Release of Superannuation scheme last year, with 82% of those who did being under 35 years of age.

About 1.7 million men and 1.3 million women have been underpaid their super, amounting to $3.4 billion and $1.6 billion respectively.

About 890,000 of these people are under the age of 30, ISA said.

Each year, the ATO only recovers about 12% of unpaid super; a figure ISA described as "dismal".

"If the ATO is unwilling or unable to recover workers' savings the law should be changed so that employees, the Fair Work Ombudsman, and others acting on behalf of workers can," ISA said.

ISA is also calling for greater enforcement activity and for the ATO to be forced to publish penalties charged for not paying super. It also wants the Fair Entitlement Guarantee extended so workers can recoup their retirement savings if a company goes into liquidation.