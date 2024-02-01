UniSuper appoints chief risk officer

The $124 billion super fund will welcome a new chief risk officer this month, making the jump from Cbus.

Wade Martin will join UniSuper in the role on February 21. He is currently chief risk officer at Cbus, a role he's held since August 2019.

Martin will replace Andrew Raftis, who retired at the end of 2023 after three years in the role.

Martin has been with Cbus since 2013, holding a range of risk management roles. Prior, he spent eight years at KPMG in its audit function, working with super funds as they prepared for the MySuper regime.

UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said he is delighted to have Martin on board.

"Wade's lived risk experience, understanding of the superannuation sector, strategic mindset and leadership were stand-out attributes during the selection process," he said.

"He will be a valuable addition to our executive leadership team and our fund as a whole."

Likewise, Martin said he is looking forward to joining and "upholding UniSuper's impressive risk management track record."

In welcoming Martin, Chun also thanked Raftis for his contribution to the fund.

"Andrew has been an integral part of our executive leadership team and has made a significant contribution to ensuring UniSuper's risk and compliance are in the best position that they could be," he said.

"He leaves UniSuper in a better place with a strong reputation with our regulators and auditors. I wish him all the best."