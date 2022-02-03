NEWS
Executive Appointments

UniSuper adds three executives

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 FEB 2022   12:43PM

The $110 billion superannuation fund has strengthened its C-suite with three newly created roles, hiring from MetLife, Sunsuper and Link Group.

The new appointments include a chief member and advice officer, chief marketing and growth officer and chief financial officer.

Danielle Mair has been appointed chief member and advice officer, effective March 1.

Currently acting chief strategy, member growth and advice officer at Sunsuper, Mair has been with Sunsuper for close to 12 years in a range of roles. She's also held senior roles with Macquarie, MBF and Suncorp.

Commenting on her appointment, Mair said: "I'm looking forward to taking on the new challenges presented by joining a growing fund - helping ensure that our members get the most out of their super."

Joining alongside her in the role of chief marketing and growth officer is Dani Murrie, overseeing marketing, digital, product and employer partnerships.

Murrie was previously senior consultant at MetLife, prior to which she held roles with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, Colonial First State and BT Financial Group.

"UniSuper has such a strong story to tell - with a history of strong long-term performance* and low fees. I look forward to accelerating the lift in brand awareness and delivering an exceptional employer and customer experience," Murrie said.

Finally, the role of chief financial officer has gone to Anastasia Crisafi, formerly global finance director of retirement and superannuation solutions at Link Group.

Set to join in April, Crisafi said: "I'm excited to work for a fund that recognises the importance of diversity in leadership roles - different backgrounds and perspectives are integral to the success of any organisation. UniSuper is driving positive change in the industry, and I'm proud to be a part of that change."

The new roles will "support organisation-wide strategic alignment in how the business delivers greater value to members", UniSuper said.

"Creating these positions and appointing three remarkable women was an easy choice for us - they were the standout candidates. Each new hire brings unique and valuable perspectives to the fund as we put a greater focus on growth and financial management in an increasingly competitive super landscape," UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said.

"We're excited to welcome these talented executives to our leadership team. I look forward to working with them to set the fund up for continued success and drive forward our purpose - delivering greater retirement outcomes for members."

