Investment
UK fund manager eyes Australia
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 14 DEC 2020   12:27PM

A UK investment manager with about US$500 million in assets is entering the Australian and New Zealand markets, enlisting 3PD as its distribution partner.

Marylebone Partners will introduce its absolute-return and long-short global equity strategies to institutional investors. Established in 2013, the firm manages investments of individuals, families, charities, trusts and institutions.

Marylebone founder and chief investment officer Dan Higgins said while the firm originally developed its methodology for family-office clients, it sees a growing appeal to institutional clients, who seek strong and differentiated returns in the post-COVID world.

"With many markets now back at all-time highs and interest rates at zero, a conventional mix of assets is unlikely to deliver the outcomes that Australian clients need," Higgins said.

London-based Higgins is the former investments chief of alternatives investment manager Fauchier Partners.

Robert Harrison, co-founder of 3PD, said: "We will be looking to introduce Marylebone's successful absolute return strategies to the institutional markets here in Australia and New Zealand."

Boston-based, active fund manager Promethos Capital recently partnered with 3PD to venture into the local market.

Promethos focuses on the ESG space, offering global, multi-cap equity strategies focused on addressing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

