Investment
UK drags Bravura performance
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 25 FEB 2021   12:38PM

Bravura Solutions is feeling the sting of COVID-19 as its overseas operations deliver large blows to its profitability of more than 50%.

The administration and management software provider announced that its UK and South African units have severely affected its December 2020 half-year results.

In its UK operations, professional services work has declined thanks to COVID-19 and uncertainty in the market continues. Meanwhile, South Africa has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and has prompted Bravura to implement tighter cost control.

"Furthermore, ongoing workplace restrictions have led to a reluctance to embark on major new transformational programs, which pre-COVID would involve multiple teams working together and numerous practical and analytical workshops," Bravura said.

This results in a lack of material client deals across the sector and lower levels of project work, but pre-sales activity is "high as clients and prospects continue to evaluate our products to be in a position to make decisions once market conditions become clearer".

Wealth management's overall revenue, which is the majority of its business, declined 17% to $75.2 million year on year. The funds administration unit's revenue declined 8% to $40.5 million.

Over the period, the firm announced some wins. It acquired Midwinter, Delta Financial Systems and FinoComp, and signed a contract with Aware Super.

Bravura also signed six new or renewed contracts with: a global investment bank and an Australian trustees business (Garradin); a superannuation fund (ePASS), a New Zealand life insurance firm (Sonata), a UK platform (Sonata) and a UK platform (microservices).

Total revenue is down 19.4% year on year to $115.7 million, while net-profit after tax plunged by more than 50% to $9 million.

Chief executive Tony Klim said: "While markets are tough, our business is resilient. We have made important wins during the period and have enhanced our market position through a targeted R&D program."

"As the COVID-19 vaccines roll out and confidence improves, the business continues to position itself to take advantage of the subsequent release of pent-up client demand. I am confident that Bravura will emerge stronger as the pandemic eases," he added.

Bravura declared an interim dividend of 2.6 cent per share.

