UBS names country head from BlackRock

UBS Asset Management appointed BlackRock's chief operating officer as country head for Australia and New Zealand.

Alison Telfer has been appointed to the role, effective January 2022.

Along with being BlackRock's chief operating officer, Telfer was also general counsel and head of public policy for Australasia.

She was also the executive sponsor for BlackRock Women's Initiative Australasia and at the firm's Philanthropic Committee as well as seats on BlackRock's Asia Pacific Stewardship Committee and a number of diversity and mentoring initiatives.

Telfer is currently a member of the Financial Services Council Investment Experts Group.

Prior to joining BlackRock in 2013, Telfer served as senior legal counsel and later as a director, specialised product development and co-investment group at Challenger Limited. She started her career at King & Wood Mallesons before going onto Blake Dawson (now Ashurst).

"We are delighted Alison is joining us as country head Australia and New Zealand, UBS Asset Management. Her strategic mindset coupled with her extensive Asia Pacific asset management experience will be valuable in helping her position UBS Asset Management for the future," UBS Australasia joint-country head Nick Hughes said.

"Alison is a highly experienced and impactful senior leader and has a solid track record of leveraging the best of breed product capabilities of a global organisation to benefit local clients. We are excited for Alison to join and for her to drive our Australian asset management business forward."

John Mowat who took on the role on an interim basis will revert to his responsibilities as head of UBS Asset Management's real estate business once Telfer commences.

"Australia is one of the largest investment markets in the world, and we are excited to have Alison on board at this pivotal time as we expand and shape the future of our franchise and capitalise on the significant opportunities we see," UBS head of asset management Raymond Yin said.