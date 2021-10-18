NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

UBS names country head from BlackRock

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 18 OCT 2021   12:25PM

UBS Asset Management appointed BlackRock's chief operating officer as country head for Australia and New Zealand.

Alison Telfer has been appointed to the role, effective January 2022.

Along with being BlackRock's chief operating officer, Telfer was also general counsel and head of public policy for Australasia.

She was also the executive sponsor for BlackRock Women's Initiative Australasia and at the firm's Philanthropic Committee as well as seats on BlackRock's Asia Pacific Stewardship Committee and a number of diversity and mentoring initiatives.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

Telfer is currently a member of the Financial Services Council Investment Experts Group.

Prior to joining BlackRock in 2013, Telfer served as senior legal counsel and later as a director, specialised product development and co-investment group at Challenger Limited. She started her career at King & Wood Mallesons before going onto Blake Dawson (now Ashurst).

"We are delighted Alison is joining us as country head Australia and New Zealand, UBS Asset Management. Her strategic mindset coupled with her extensive Asia Pacific asset management experience will be valuable in helping her position UBS Asset Management for the future," UBS Australasia joint-country head Nick Hughes said.

"Alison is a highly experienced and impactful senior leader and has a solid track record of leveraging the best of breed product capabilities of a global organisation to benefit local clients. We are excited for Alison to join and for her to drive our Australian asset management business forward."

John Mowat who took on the role on an interim basis will revert to his responsibilities as head of UBS Asset Management's real estate business once Telfer commences.

"Australia is one of the largest investment markets in the world, and we are excited to have Alison on board at this pivotal time as we expand and shape the future of our franchise and capitalise on the significant opportunities we see," UBS head of asset management Raymond Yin said.

Read more: BlackRockUBS Asset ManagementAlison TelferFinancial Services CouncilJohn MowatNick HughesRaymond YinUBS Australasia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Colonial First State seeks MySuper redemption
BlackRock names APAC wealth lead
Ellerston investments chief takes board role
Macquarie leads Aussie managers in global ranking
BlackRock warns against reforms based on assumptions
Industry mixed over FSC advice framework
FSC advice reforms slash time, costs by 30%
FSC to ban occupational exclusions
FSC suggests CSLR improvements
Tim Wilson grills NAB on super ownership

Editor's Choice

Christian Super enhances insurance offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Christian Super is reducing insurance premiums for most of its members, saying the offering now better aligns with what is available at other super funds.

VFMC investment stewardship lead exits

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment stewardship at VFMC has departed, with an interim replacement appointed.

What family offices want: Report

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
KPMG Australia and The Table Club have produced a new report revealing how much growth family offices expect from investments and what they want from investment managers.

BlackRock names APAC wealth lead

KARREN VERGARA
A former Westpac executive has joined BlackRock to lead its wealth division for Asia Pacific.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.