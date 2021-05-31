NEWS
Executive Appointments

UBS AM wholesale client coverage lead departs

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 31 MAY 2021   12:00PM

UBS Asset Management Australia's head of wholesale client coverage has left the firm after nearly four years in the role.

Ben Williams joined UBS AM in August 2017, tasked with managing relationships with aligned and independent financial advisers.

His other responsibilities included building, implementing and monitoring the firm's strategic engagement with a broad range of investors.

He is the former national manager of retail at Lazard Asset Management, and director at BlackRock and Merrill Lynch Investment Management.

Marcus Cleary has been appointed to lead the wholesale team.

Cleary joined UBS in 2014, taking on the role of national sales manager with responsibility for clients in Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.

UBS AM recently added to its client service team, welcoming Stephanie Price as the director of wholesale client coverage and Brendan Busuttil as client coverage officer to the Sydney office.

Williams' exit is the second senior departure at UBS AM in recent weeks.

The unit's managing director for the Australia and New Zealand region Bryce Doherty stepped down this month. He left after a decade with the firm in total.

John Mowat has been named interim head of asset management for Australia and New Zealand. He maintains his responsibilities as head of the Australian real estate and private markets business, a role he's held since July 2019.

