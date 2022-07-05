TWUSUPER adds fee to combat cross subsidisation

The super fund will begin charging insured members an administration fee to make costs fairer for those without insurance.

From August 1, TWUSUPER members with insurance cover will be charged 3% of their gross insurance premiums each month as a separate fee.

The aim is to address the cross-subsidisation that currently occurs as all members of the fund are covering the cost of insurance administration.

As at March end, 66,000 of TWUSUPER's roughly 101,000 members had group insurance cover. This means the remaining 35,000 are helping pay for their cover.

The tax rebate of up to 15% that insured members currently receive will not be impacted by the new fee, TWUSUPER said.

Further, much like many other super funds, TWUSUPER has also introduced a trustee services fee to establish a trustee reserve.

"The [January 1 legislative] changes mean that if TWUSUPER were to face a penalty or liability - even a small fine from a regulatory authority - the trustee could become insolvent, potentially leaving the fund unable to continue operating," it said.

The fee will be charged against the existing reserves over five years, from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2026. It's expected the average cost to reserves over the five years will be $1.54 million per year.

TWUSUPER said it does not expect to continue charging the fee thereafter.