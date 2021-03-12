NEWS
Superannuation
Turnbull calls out Wilson, Bragg
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAR 2021   12:51PM

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has turned on his former colleagues, Tim Wilson and Andrew Bragg, saying their proposal to give people access to super to spend in the housing market is "just wrong".

Speaking with Industry Super Australia chair Greg Combet, Turnbull said whilst he has the upmost respect for his Liberal party colleagues, the suggestion to pull money from super to enter the housing market is ridiculous.

"The proposition that super contributions should either not be increased or should be able to be accessed to be put into the housing market is surely one of the craziest ideas I've heard," Turnbull said.

"I resisted efforts to do this when I was Prime Minister...but we have a housing affordability issue here in Australia and there is a bunch of reasons for that, but diverting even more savings into housing is simply going to bid up the price of housing."

Turnbull went on to call out Wilson and Bragg specifically for their suggestions of allowing first home buyers to use their super to help buy their first home.

"I can only comment on what has been proposed by them [Wilson and Bragg], and I have great affection for them, but they are just wrong," Turnbull said.

"It is honestly wrong. If you've got a fire you put water on it, not kerosine.  The last thing the housing market needs is firing up stronger demand."

Additionally, Turnbull said the Morrison government's early release scheme, to allow Australians to access up to $10,000 from their super if they had been impacted by COVID-19, was also the wrong policy decision.

"I would have preferred that money had come from the government - which means it would have been funded by the tax system so people on higher incomes ultimately would have paid a larger share of it," he said.

"I thought it was a bad policy.  Australian government overall have done an incredible job and they're making tough decisions in great haste.  I've been there before and I understand what it's like so its easy to be critical with hindsight but I don't think that was a good measure."

Turnbull added that he hopes "calmer heads will prevail" on the issue on increasing the superannuation guarantee and the legislated rise to 12% will go ahead.

Read more: Andrew BraggPrime Minister Malcolm TurnbullTim WilsonGreg HuntIndustry Super Australia
