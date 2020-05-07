NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
Trustee behaviour in a COVID-19 world
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   4:30PM

SMSF trustee behaviour will be under scrutiny from the Australian Taxation Office and they're set to face some tough penalties if they assist in the illegal early release of super.

Under the government's ERS scheme, a number of key issues face SMSF trustees and navigating those issues can be complex, as the ATO releases new information day by day.

Interestingly, there is no hard guidelines on what will be considered illegal, as the ATO said it will be determined by trustee "behaviour".

Speaking to SMSFA head of technical Peter Hogan, ATO director of SMSF client engagement Steve Keating outlined the punishments trustees will face and how they are determined.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"If an individual provides to us a false or misleading statement, we will make a determination about the behaviour of the individual at the time they made that statement," Keating said.

"As you might imagine, if someone has made a genuine mistake, then there is no penalty that applies for that."

Conversely, Keating said if a trustee is aware the statement they're making is false the ATO will put their behaviour "solely between recklessness or intentional disregard".

"Where someone exaggerates the magnitude of the impact of COVID-19 or they guess because they have made no effort to validate the effects, this may suggest that their behaviour is somewhere between a failure to take reasonable care and recklessness," Keating said.

If the ATO determines that a trustee has failed to take reasonable care, 20 penalty units will apply, each one worth $210.

That means a trustee will receive a penalty of $4200 if their behaviour suggests they failed to take reasonable care.

If a trustee's behaviour suggests they were reckless, 40 penalty units will apply, for a total of $8400.

The most serious offence, intentional disregard, will attract a penalty of 60 units, amounting to $12,600.

If trustees thought they could hide the payments under the guise of a loan, then Keating said the ATO is on top of that too.

"Often when we investigate, we see that the "loan" doesn't have the characteristics of a loan; there is no loan agreement, no repayment schedule, and generally there are no repayments at all," he said.

"When we see that, we don't accept that it's a loan and we will consider it illegal early release."

If a member has early access to their super, they will need to declare that as taxable income on their tax return, which Keating said most never do.

"When that happens, we will amend the income tax return and as a result of that, will trigger an event where a shortfall penalty will apply," Keating said.

"The size of that penalty is determined by an assessment of the SMSFs behaviour when they lodged that income tax return."

Keating said a failure to disclose the $10,000 as taxable income will induce penalties between 25% and 75% of the amount depending on whether it is considered a failure to take reasonable care, recklessness or an intentional disregard.

For the trustee who allows it to happen though, the punishment will be much worse.

"We will look to disqualify that individual, that disqualification will be made public and they will no longer be able to operate an SMSF," Keating said.

"I think it is important that trustees do understand there are severe penalties if they make false misleading statements to us."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ATOAustralian Taxation OfficeCOVID-19Steve KeatingSMSFAPeter Hogan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ERS can be drawn from multiple funds: ATO
No change of mind for ERS
ATO to determine duplicate ERS applications
Funds receive first ERS applications
Billions withdrawn from super
Aussies flood to ERS as applications open
ERS at risk of significant delays: ISA
Compliance worse than COVID-19
SMSFs granted annual return extension
APRA questioned on fund liquidity
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
No change of mind for ERS
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.
ASX appoints compliance chief
ALLY SELBY  |   11:54AM
The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something BU6Mb3JN