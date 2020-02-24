Tribeca portfolio manager quits

Craig Evans has resigned as the co-portfolio manager for Tribeca's global natural resources strategy, which returned -32% in the year to January.

Evans's resignation was effective last week and leaves co-portfolio manager Ben Cleary in charge.

The departure comes as the strategy struggles with performance.

It takes long and short positions in global equities, metals and mining, soft commodities, services and infrastructure sectors. Tribeca markets it through an unlisted fund and a closed-ended ASX-listed vehicle (ASX: TGF).

Monthly reports for the unlisted version show the fund lost 31.97% in the 12 months to January.

Last month alone, the unlisted version of the fund reported -14.08% as coronavirus pushed down the energy markets, and the fund's short on the ASX backfired.

The fund's current performance is a far cry from 2016 when it reported a net return of 148.7%.

In 2017, it was named the best performing hedge fund in the world in Preqin's Global Hedge Fund Report, based on a core long/short strategy in equities, credit and commodities.

As Evans leaves, his board position will be replaced by Tribeca Investment Partners chief executive David Aylward as an executive director.

"Mr Evans has advised that he intends to move to an investment role working with several private family offices looking to expand their activities in international markets," the LIC's chair Bruce Loveday said in a statement.

Evans was at Tribeca for less than four years. He joined in 2016, after working for Macquarie Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.