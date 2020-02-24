NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Tribeca portfolio manager quits
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 24 FEB 2020   12:41PM

Craig Evans has resigned as the co-portfolio manager for Tribeca's global natural resources strategy, which returned -32% in the year to January.

Evans's resignation was effective last week and leaves co-portfolio manager Ben Cleary in charge.

The departure comes as the strategy struggles with performance.

It takes long and short positions in global equities, metals and mining, soft commodities, services and infrastructure sectors. Tribeca markets it through an unlisted fund and a closed-ended ASX-listed vehicle (ASX: TGF).

Monthly reports for the unlisted version show the fund lost 31.97% in the 12 months to January.

Last month alone, the unlisted version of the fund reported -14.08% as coronavirus pushed down the energy markets, and the fund's short on the ASX backfired.

The fund's current performance is a far cry from 2016 when it reported a net return of 148.7%.

In 2017, it was named the best performing hedge fund in the world in Preqin's Global Hedge Fund Report, based on a core long/short strategy in equities, credit and commodities.

As Evans leaves, his board position will be replaced by Tribeca Investment Partners chief executive David Aylward as an executive director.

"Mr Evans has advised that he intends to move to an investment role working with several private family offices looking to expand their activities in international markets," the LIC's chair Bruce Loveday said in a statement.

Evans was at Tribeca for less than four years. He joined in 2016, after working for Macquarie Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Read more: Craig EvansBen ClearyBruce LovedayDavid AylwardTribeca Investment Partners
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Melbourne boutique winds down funds
Tribeca partners for new fund, hires lead
Tribeca fund cops another departure, downgraded
Tribeca portfolio manager departs
Royal Commission to suppress bank stocks
ETFs attracting more money than LICs
Advisers warming up to LICs
Boutique manager to launch LIC
Boutique fund house backs zinc project
Global fund manager replaces COO
Editor's Choice
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Qualitas launches build-to-rent fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Qualitas has launched a new build-to-rent fund, backed by the CEFC, with an environmentally friendly bent.
Stability needed: Maroney
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney gave a final address to the association's annual conference, calling for stability and engagement amid industry change.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something h0vxvoFa