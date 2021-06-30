Tribeca hires chief executive from Citi

Tribeca Investment Partners has appointed the former head of equities in Australia and New Zealand for Citi as chief executive, as David Aylward moves into a new role.

Adam Lavis joined Citi in 2011 as managing director - head of Pan Asian equities trading before moving onto the head of equities role.

Lavis was previously based in Hong Kong and was a trader at Barclays Capital and chief investment officer at DragonBack Capital.

Prior to this he was portfolio manager at Merrill Lynch's Strategic Risk Group and director of emerging markets derivatives trading.

Meanwhile, current managing director Aylward has assumed the role of executive chair to focus more on the investment team.

"My personal commitment does not alter in quantum, but I will re-direct focus back to deeper focus with the investment team and also more time to focus on explaining and expanding the broader Tribeca strategy," Aylward told Financial Standard.

Aylward said Lavis' appointment is "a great development for Tribeca".

"After 23 years since the founding of Tribeca, it will be liberating having someone with Adam's experience to help develop Tribeca into the future," he said.

"Over time, I was slowly being dragged away from what I love most, investing in businesses. This allows me to strengthen my focus there with confidence that all the things that need to grow alongside our investment processes are in good hands. Adam and I have known each other for a long time and have been planning this for almost as long."