NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Tribeca hires chief executive from Citi

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUN 2021   12:14PM

Tribeca Investment Partners has appointed the former head of equities in Australia and New Zealand for Citi as chief executive, as David Aylward moves into a new role.

Adam Lavis joined Citi in 2011 as managing director - head of Pan Asian equities trading before moving onto the head of equities role.

Lavis was previously based in Hong Kong and was a trader at Barclays Capital and chief investment officer at DragonBack Capital.

Prior to this he was portfolio manager at Merrill Lynch's Strategic Risk Group and director of emerging markets derivatives trading.

Meanwhile, current managing director Aylward has assumed the role of executive chair to focus more on the investment team.

"My personal commitment does not alter in quantum, but I will re-direct focus back to deeper focus with the investment team and also more time to focus on explaining and expanding the broader Tribeca strategy," Aylward told Financial Standard.

Aylward said Lavis' appointment is "a great development for Tribeca".

"After 23 years since the founding of Tribeca, it will be liberating having someone with Adam's experience to help develop Tribeca into the future," he said.

"Over time, I was slowly being dragged away from what I love most, investing in businesses. This allows me to strengthen my focus there with confidence that all the things that need to grow alongside our investment processes are in good hands. Adam and I have known each other for a long time and have been planning this for almost as long."

Read more: CitiTribeca Investment PartnersDavid AylwardAdam LavisBarclays CapitalDragonBack CapitalMerrill Lynch
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Deutsche Bank names real estate lead
Qualitas appoints co-head of insto capital
AMP advice transformation leads exits
Citi hires transition management expert
Regulator frets over SPAC boom
Citi to exit consumer banking in Australia
Citi research head jumps to MST
BlackRock hires from AMP Capital
Vanguard targeted in bond fund scam
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.