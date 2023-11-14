Newspaper icon
Treasury unveils advice reforms draft legislation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 14 NOV 2023   9:45AM

Treasury has released long-awaited draft legislation to reduce administrative burdens of financial advisers but is missing key pieces, such as the elimination of the Best Interests Duty and the overhaul of the Statement of Advice (SoA).

Released today, the proposed legislation is the first tranche of the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes package of reforms and is open for consultation until December 6.

Treasury Laws Amendment (2024 Measures No. 1) Bill 2024 details 11 out of the 22 Quality of Advice Review (QAR) recommendations in which Treasury said will provide legal certainty around removing onerous red tape that adds to the cost of advice with no benefit to consumers.

Advisers can expect the streamlining ongoing fee renewal and consent requirements, including removing the requirement to provide a fee disclosure statement (Recommendation 8) and provide flexibility on how delivering a Financial Services Guide (FSG) (Recommendation 10).

The legislation aims to clarify the legal basis in which superannuation trustees can charge individual members for financial advice from their account, as well as clarify any tax consequences (Recommendation 7).

"Superannuation trustees should be able to pay a fee from a member's superannuation account to an adviser for personal advice provided to the member about the member's interest in the fund on the direction of the member," the Explanatory Memorandum read.

The objective is to provide trustees with certainty about paying advice fees agreed between a member and their financial adviser from a member's account and ensure that such fees are not paid in breach of the SIS Act and are not taxable benefits for members.

It also seeks to simplify and clarify the provisions governing conflicted remuneration (Recommendations 13).

This includes clarifying that monetary or non-monetary benefits given by a client are not conflicted remuneration along with the removal of consequential exceptions; and introducing an exception to the conflicted remuneration provisions that permits a trustee to pay a fee for personal advice where the member requests the trustee to pay the fee from their account.

The law also wants to remove the exception to conflicted remuneration rules when issuing financial products where advice has not been provided in the previous 12 months and the exception to conflicted remuneration rules for agents or employees of authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs).

On Recommendation 8, the Financial Advice Association Australia chief executive Sarah Abood said this reform "will save many hours of frustrating, inefficient and unnecessary work for both advisers and their clients and we are very happy to see this included in the first tranche of legislation".

"Another piece of important news for our members is confirmation that commissions on life insurance (Recommendation 13.7) can continue to be paid to advisers, with a one-off written consent from the client before the beginning of the policy," she said.

What is concerning, however, is that the rationalisation of Statements of Advice (Recommendation 9) and the removal of Safe Harbour Steps from the Best Interests Duty (Recommendation 5) have not been included in the draft legislation.

The recommendation that clients be required to give informed consent to be treated as wholesale clients is also missing.

"FAAA members and their clients are looking forward to the certainty that this legislation will bring to the advice process... It is also important we see a quick turnaround on this draft legislation so real reforms are implemented as soon as possible," Abood said.

New South Wales Liberal senator Andrew Bragg noted that the draft bill is missing the "serious recommendations" with Labor not communicating if they intend to legislate them.

"If Labor was serious about cutting red tape from financial advice, they would prioritise implementing the recommendations of the Levy Review, in full," he said.

Financial Services Council chief executive Blake Briggs said the first tranche of legislation is "modest" but contains an "important package of reforms that will start to simplify the regulatory framework without reducing consumer protections and has the support of the financial services industry".

With the missing reforms to the Safe Harbour Steps, Best Interests Duty and SoAs, Briggs believes Treasury is in favour of consulting on these under phase two, which focuses on retirement advice.

"It is a missed opportunity to have deferred implementing key recommendations on abolishing the Safe Harbour Steps and simplifying Statements of Advice, which would achieve the most in reducing the regulatory cost burden on financial advice," he said.

Read more: Safe HarbourDelivering Better Financial OutcomesFinancial Advice Association AustraliaFinancial Services Guide RecommendationQuality of Advice ReviewSarah AboodSIS ActTreasury Laws Amendment
