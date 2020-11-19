NEWS
Superannuation
Treasury expected to release retirement review
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 19 NOV 2020   12:44PM

Nearly four months after Treasury received the Retirement Income Review's final report, it is expected to be released to the public tomorrow.

An independent three-person panel of Treasury veteran Mike Callaghan, former Future Fund board member and banker Carolyn Kay and former SMSF Association chair Deborah Ralston produced the 600-page report.

Their job was not to make any recommendations (akin to the Royal Commission or Productivity Commission's final reports) but set the facts on four areas: how the retirement income system supports retirees, the role of each pillar in retirement, distributional impacts across the population and over time, and the impact of current policy settings on public finances.

It was handed down to the Treasury on July 24 and hasn't been released since, including during the October 4 federal budget which the government used to announce radical performance benchmarking for superannuation funds.

The Treasury is now gearing to release the report tomorrow, with a heads up on the exact timing expected tonight.

Key points are expected to be the government's position on the planned SG increase decision, status of comprehensive income products for retirement (CIPRs) and legislation for the revamped heat maps test announced at the budget.

Grattan has previously flagged it expects the review to find Australians have enough retirement income already and hence, a case for increasing SG doesn't exist. It also said it expects tax breaks on superannuation to be tightened.

Rice Warner has previously said it expects comment on the adequacy of the current rate of superannuation contributions, home ownership via superannuation, age pension eligibility criteria, allocation to longevity products, spending patterns and the vehicles for superannuation.

The report was not released to the industry for a consultation.

Since its handing down on July 24, Labor MP Stephen Jones, Industry Super Australia (ISA), Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) and Business Council of Australia have panned the delay in releasing it to the public.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
