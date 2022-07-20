Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Treasurer announces RBA review

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JUL 2022   12:28PM

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is instituting the first major review of the setting of monetary policy and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) since the 1990s.

In the context of Australia facing a complex combination of difficult economic conditions, Chalmers said now is an opportune time to get the ball rolling on an RBA review; a review which Chalmers believes is desperately needed to ensure the setting of monetary policy is done most effectively into the future.

"The review will consider the RBA's objectives, mandate, interaction between monetary, fiscal and macroprudential policy, its governance, culture, operations and more," Chalmers said.

The review will ask, 'how do we make sure that the institutional and other arrangements are set up as well as they can be to ensure the right decisions, sometimes difficult decisions, are taken in the future interest of Australians and their economy'," Chalmers said.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

But he made clear the review isn't about revolutionising monetary policy.

The RBA review also isn't going to be an exercise in pot shots and second guessing, Chalmers said.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"I don't want it to be exclusively focused on a backward-looking blame shifting exercise," he added.

The recently released terms of reference for the review further stipulate that it will exclude the RBA's payments, financial infrastructure, banking, and banknote functions.

Chalmers announced that a three-member panel of independent experts from Australia and overseas have been appointed to conduct the review.

The panel members are Bank of England Financial Policy Committee external member Carolyn Wilkins, ANU interim director of the Crawford School of Public Policy and macroeconomist Renée Fry-McKibbin and secretary for public sector reform and economist Gordon de Brouwer.

They will produce a final report with recommendations to government by March 2023.

In addition to publicising the forthcoming RBA review and naming its panel, Chalmers announced an extension to Mark Barnaba's appointment to the RBA board.

At Chalmers' request, Barnaba has agreed to serve another year on the RBA board. His current five-year term as a part time member on the board waws due to expire on August 30.

Meanwhile, RBA deputy governor Michele Bullock has said that, in aggregate, households are well positioned for further interest rate increases.

Bullock said: "The high level of debt held by Australian households might, on its own, suggest that many households will face difficulties as interest rates rise, with implications for their ability to service that debt, consumption and the economy more broadly."

However, she believed there are several factors that suggest considerable resilience in the household sector to rising interest rates.

Firstly, despite having high levels of debt, aggregate household balance sheets were in great shape. The small decline in housing prices in recent months has only marginally eroded some of the large increases seen over past years, Bullock stated.

Furthermore, she noted that households have saved a large amount of money since the onset of the pandemic - around $260 billion.

Secondly, the strength of lending standards gave Bullock confidence in the ability of many households to absorb some increase in interest rates.

Bullock also assessed that the household sector's considerable accumulation of equity via housing prices over recent years has benefited borrows with existing mortgages. Further, the number of new borrowers that borrowed at high loan-to-valuation ratio above 90 has declined markedly.

While acknowledging that some indebted households would be more vulnerable and that the impact on individual borrows will be varied, Bullock concluded: "On balance, I would conclude that as a whole, households are in a fairly good position."

"While in aggregate it seems unlikely that there will be substantial financial stability risks arising from the household sector, risks are a little elevated."

Read more: Jim ChalmersReserve Bank of AustraliaMichele BullockMark BarnabaCarolyn WilkinsRenée Fry-McKibbinGordon de BrouwerANUBank of England
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rate rises more likely after unemployment plunge
RBA raises interest rates again
Inflation a greater danger than recession: Powell
RBA spotlights inflation risk of higher wages
Banks flag imminent consecutive double rate rises
Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase
Reserve Bank tipped to hike rates again
Relax rate expectations: Franklin Templeton
GDP rises but headwinds abound
ACCC on financial services priorities

Editor's Choice

ANZ, Suncorp deal cops industry backlash

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ANZ's proposed takeover of Suncorp's banking division has generated varying industry speculation.

Warakirri welcomes non-executive director

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Warakirri Asset Management has appointed former VFMC chief executive Warren Lee as a non-executive director.

Pearler raises $7.8m to continue growth

CHLOE WALKER
The one-year-old retail trading platform has successfully closed a seed funding round led by Portage Ventures, a global fintech investor.

New guidance to improve super funds' understanding of ESG risks

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
APRA has said it intends to issue draft guidance on how super funds can demonstrate clear understanding of ESG risks, manage those risks, and reflect ESG considerations in investment strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.