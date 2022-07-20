Treasurer announces RBA review

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is instituting the first major review of the setting of monetary policy and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) since the 1990s.

In the context of Australia facing a complex combination of difficult economic conditions, Chalmers said now is an opportune time to get the ball rolling on an RBA review; a review which Chalmers believes is desperately needed to ensure the setting of monetary policy is done most effectively into the future.

"The review will consider the RBA's objectives, mandate, interaction between monetary, fiscal and macroprudential policy, its governance, culture, operations and more," Chalmers said.

The review will ask, 'how do we make sure that the institutional and other arrangements are set up as well as they can be to ensure the right decisions, sometimes difficult decisions, are taken in the future interest of Australians and their economy'," Chalmers said.

But he made clear the review isn't about revolutionising monetary policy.

The RBA review also isn't going to be an exercise in pot shots and second guessing, Chalmers said.

"I don't want it to be exclusively focused on a backward-looking blame shifting exercise," he added.

The recently released terms of reference for the review further stipulate that it will exclude the RBA's payments, financial infrastructure, banking, and banknote functions.

Chalmers announced that a three-member panel of independent experts from Australia and overseas have been appointed to conduct the review.

The panel members are Bank of England Financial Policy Committee external member Carolyn Wilkins, ANU interim director of the Crawford School of Public Policy and macroeconomist Renée Fry-McKibbin and secretary for public sector reform and economist Gordon de Brouwer.

They will produce a final report with recommendations to government by March 2023.

In addition to publicising the forthcoming RBA review and naming its panel, Chalmers announced an extension to Mark Barnaba's appointment to the RBA board.

At Chalmers' request, Barnaba has agreed to serve another year on the RBA board. His current five-year term as a part time member on the board waws due to expire on August 30.

Meanwhile, RBA deputy governor Michele Bullock has said that, in aggregate, households are well positioned for further interest rate increases.

Bullock said: "The high level of debt held by Australian households might, on its own, suggest that many households will face difficulties as interest rates rise, with implications for their ability to service that debt, consumption and the economy more broadly."

However, she believed there are several factors that suggest considerable resilience in the household sector to rising interest rates.

Firstly, despite having high levels of debt, aggregate household balance sheets were in great shape. The small decline in housing prices in recent months has only marginally eroded some of the large increases seen over past years, Bullock stated.

Furthermore, she noted that households have saved a large amount of money since the onset of the pandemic - around $260 billion.

Secondly, the strength of lending standards gave Bullock confidence in the ability of many households to absorb some increase in interest rates.

Bullock also assessed that the household sector's considerable accumulation of equity via housing prices over recent years has benefited borrows with existing mortgages. Further, the number of new borrowers that borrowed at high loan-to-valuation ratio above 90 has declined markedly.

While acknowledging that some indebted households would be more vulnerable and that the impact on individual borrows will be varied, Bullock concluded: "On balance, I would conclude that as a whole, households are in a fairly good position."

"While in aggregate it seems unlikely that there will be substantial financial stability risks arising from the household sector, risks are a little elevated."