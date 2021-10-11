NEWS
Executive Appointments

TPT Wealth builds out team

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 11 OCT 2021   12:08PM

The trustee and wealth management business of MyState Group appointed two senior managers as it aims to grow its funds under management.

Joe Youssef joined as senior manager, wholesale and Trev McCallum has taken on the role of senior manager, wholesale and intermediary.

Youssef was previously director of money markets at Curve Securities and senior manager strategy at CatholicCare Sydney. He also spent time as head of distribution at APSEC Funds Management and was the inaugural chief executive of the Sydney Stock Exchange.

Previously, he has also held senior roles at AMP, Bell Potter WA, Austock and Macquarie Bank.

Meanwhile, McCallum was a financial adviser and director of Hobart-based firm Knox Financial. He was also a practice manager and financial adviser at Directions Wealth Management.

McCallum spent over 12 years at IOOF in roles covering product development, operational management, project management, and account management.

"We're delighted to have Joe and Trev join TPT Wealth during this period of growth. Their extensive financial markets and investments experience will be a real asset to the business and will help us broaden our reach and profile among investors and for-purpose organisations such as non-government schools, aged care facilities, catholic archdiocese and not-for-profits," TPT Wealth general manager Alan Logan said.

"After a comprehensive re-working of products, services and processes in the last year, TPT Wealth is well-positioned to move ahead with its 2025 growth strategy."

In 2019, MyState sold its Tasmanian retail financial planning business to Fiducian for $3.5 million.

