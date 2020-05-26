NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
SMSF
TPB cracks down on 74 tax practitioners
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 26 MAY 2020   12:20PM

The Tax Practitioners Board has found 74 tax practitioners to be engaging in "concerning behaviour", including using fraudulent SMSF Auditor Numbers (SANs).

In 2019, the ATO started a compliance campaign that involved reviewing SMSF annual returns.

It found that 74 practitioners representing 106 funds had lodged annual returns for the 2017 financial year with an incorrect SAN and failed to satisfactorily respond to ATO inquiries.

The ATO then referred the matter to the TPB.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"SMSF trustees rely on their superannuation savings to fund their retirement. The Australian government relies on regulators like the TPB, the ATO and tax practitioners to ensure that these funds are properly managed," TPB chair Ian Klug said.

"The TPB will be demanding an explanation from all 74 tax practitioners."

He added that there will be serious sanctions for those found guilty of misconduct and for those who fail to respond to enquiries from the TPD about the SAN misuse.

"Misconduct or failure to adequately respond to the TPB's inquiries is a breach of the Code of Professional Conduct and may result in imposition of sanctions including suspension or termination of registration," Klug said.

All SMSFs must be audited annually by an approved SMSF auditor before a return can be lodged.

SAN misuse may indicate that the audit itself was not conducted properly or that the SMSF trustee is trying to cover up actions that are not compliant with the strict laws governing how SMSFs may invest.

Financial Standard previously reported that after clamping down on SAN misuse, the ATO intends to pursue prosecution in some serious cases of SMSF auditor misconduct.

Read more: SANATOTax Practitioners Board
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
No change of mind for ERS
ATO to determine duplicate ERS applications
ATO allows ERS access to New Zealanders
From fines to prosecution: The penalties are in
ERS paused as AFP investigates fraud
Trustee behaviour in a COVID-19 world
AFP investigates ERS scams
Advisers involved in ERS scams: ASIC
Blame put on businesses for JobKeeper error
Super funds release $1.3bn
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
Sole purpose test poses SMSF rent relief issue
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
COVID-19 has seen more than half a million Australians lose their jobs and countless businesses shuttered but for SMSF trustee landlords offering rent relief to those facing financial hardship could mean they fail to meet the sole purpose test.
APRA urged to probe industry funds
KANIKA SOOD
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has written to APRA chair Wayne Byres urging the regulator to conduct an investigation into vertical integration at industry super funds and related conflicts of interest.
Year-long delay for super merger
KANIKA SOOD
A corporate superannuation fund has pushed back its date of a planned successor fund transfer to Sunsuper by a year and is prepping members for potential future delays from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something zC4JrNey