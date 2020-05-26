TPB cracks down on 74 tax practitioners

The Tax Practitioners Board has found 74 tax practitioners to be engaging in "concerning behaviour", including using fraudulent SMSF Auditor Numbers (SANs).

In 2019, the ATO started a compliance campaign that involved reviewing SMSF annual returns.

It found that 74 practitioners representing 106 funds had lodged annual returns for the 2017 financial year with an incorrect SAN and failed to satisfactorily respond to ATO inquiries.

The ATO then referred the matter to the TPB.

"SMSF trustees rely on their superannuation savings to fund their retirement. The Australian government relies on regulators like the TPB, the ATO and tax practitioners to ensure that these funds are properly managed," TPB chair Ian Klug said.

"The TPB will be demanding an explanation from all 74 tax practitioners."

He added that there will be serious sanctions for those found guilty of misconduct and for those who fail to respond to enquiries from the TPD about the SAN misuse.

"Misconduct or failure to adequately respond to the TPB's inquiries is a breach of the Code of Professional Conduct and may result in imposition of sanctions including suspension or termination of registration," Klug said.

All SMSFs must be audited annually by an approved SMSF auditor before a return can be lodged.

SAN misuse may indicate that the audit itself was not conducted properly or that the SMSF trustee is trying to cover up actions that are not compliant with the strict laws governing how SMSFs may invest.

Financial Standard previously reported that after clamping down on SAN misuse, the ATO intends to pursue prosecution in some serious cases of SMSF auditor misconduct.