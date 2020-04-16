Top picks for dividends during COVID-19

UBS says the dividend dip in Australian stocks in the next year could be worse than the Global Financial Crisis, but six stocks are poised to pay good dividends.

In 2008, dividends fell by $10.5 billion (or 28%) to $44.9 billion. But this time, dividends could fall about 30%, taking total dividends from over $70 billion to $50.7 billion, according to UBS estimates.

"The 30% decline in DPS under our scenario is in line greater than the GFC where DPS fell by 28%...We note on the balance of probability, it is more likely DPS will fall by >30% this time than by less so there is the possibility DPS will decline by more than in the GFC & the largest decline since our data starts from 1999," UBS said in an April 16 note, led by analyst Pieter Stoltz.

So far about 38 ASX200 stocks have suspended, cut or deferred dividends while a further 60's DPS forecasts have fallen by at least 20%, according to UBS.

"With many stocks cutting DPS already..., we think a scarcity of income will be a big focus in 2020 and opportunities to outperform due to dividends could be even greater than normal," the note said.

UBS's six preferred stocks for dividend income are: Aurizon, Ausnet, Metcash, Coles, APA and Woolworths.

Some others, including Magellan Financial Group, Rural Funds Management, Inghams and Kogan, will provide reliable income streams.

However, UBS thinks consensus DPS is too high for Challenger, SkyCity, Sydney Airport, JB Hi-Fi, Scentre and Vicinity Centres.