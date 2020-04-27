Top asset consultants named

Peter Lee Associates has released the results of its investment management survey naming Australia's top ranked asset consultant.

Willis Towers Watson and Frontier Advisors share the top spot this year after surveying around 100 chief investment and chief executive officers, as well as other institutional investors.

Peter Lee Associates managing director, Sandhya Chand, said the company observed a shift in this year's results as the sector has re-shaped.

"There has been more movement of investors between advisors in recent years than we have seen before," Chand said.

"There is also a growing divergence in the types of investors we now talk to and asset consultants are having to adjust to a range of needs and client types."

Chand said the discussions the company had this year reflect the fact investors want proactive and tailored engagement from their advisors.

"One size fits all advice simply won't cut it in this market anymore," she said.

"The strong results Frontier has achieved over the last five years show the firm has responded to this shift. In particular, the capability of their consultants and their technology solutions have again resonated well with investors this year."

In the Relationship Strength Index (RSI), which sums and weights the most important attributes respondents' rate in their asset consultant, Frontier and Willis Towers Watson shared the number one spot.

WTW actually had a slightly higher point score in 2020, however statistical rounding awarded an equal first measure for Frontier given the narrow margin.

Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said the company's client base has evolved enormously in recent years.

"Almost half of our clients now come from outside the superannuation arena and two thirds have portfolios that are sub $5 billion," he said.

"Frontier has re-calibrated our approach to facilitate ways to work with our clients by using technology as a support to personalised and tailored service that fits the needs and unique environment of each business we work with."

Polson said it was pleasing to receive strong feedback about the company's proposition and approach from investors.

"We are excited to be able to maintain a leading rank across so many of the categories reviewed, particularly in the areas of consultant capability and quality of service, where Frontier has stood alone in first place for six consecutive years," Polson said.

"Most importantly though, we simply remain focussed on providing the best advice, research and support that we can to our clients, particularly in the current environment."

WTW head of investments, Martin Goss, noted the firm's strong survey results and said he was delighted to see Willis Towers Watson return to the forefront of asset consultants in Australia.

"We have seen our ratings improve in each of the last two years, and are delighted to note our top rankings in international manager research, capital markets research, risk advice and assessment, and dynamic/tactical advice," Goss said.

"Indeed, we ranked first or second in every sub-category of the survey's RSI measure."

Goss said the industry continues to develop and WTW have made significant changes to its business over the last few years, including a strong focus on governance advice, and delegated investments.

"At the same time, we remain very committed to our advisory business, and so it is particularly pleasing to see our advisory clients give us such a positive endorsement," he said.

"Looking forward, we remain very focused on our existing clients, while seeking to lead the industry toward a more sustainable, purposeful future".