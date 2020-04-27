NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
Top asset consultants named
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 27 APR 2020   11:40AM

Peter Lee Associates has released the results of its investment management survey naming Australia's top ranked asset consultant.

Willis Towers Watson and Frontier Advisors share the top spot this year after surveying around 100 chief investment and chief executive officers, as well as other institutional investors.

Peter Lee Associates managing director, Sandhya Chand, said the company observed a shift in this year's results as the sector has re-shaped.

"There has been more movement of investors between advisors in recent years than we have seen before," Chand said.

"There is also a growing divergence in the types of investors we now talk to and asset consultants are having to adjust to a range of needs and client types."

Chand said the discussions the company had this year reflect the fact investors want proactive and tailored engagement from their advisors.

"One size fits all advice simply won't cut it in this market anymore," she said.

"The strong results Frontier has achieved over the last five years show the firm has responded to this shift. In particular, the capability of their consultants and their technology solutions have again resonated well with investors this year."

In the Relationship Strength Index (RSI), which sums and weights the most important attributes respondents' rate in their asset consultant, Frontier and Willis Towers Watson shared the number one spot.

WTW actually had a slightly higher point score in 2020, however statistical rounding awarded an equal first measure for Frontier given the narrow margin.

Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said the company's client base has evolved enormously in recent years.

"Almost half of our clients now come from outside the superannuation arena and two thirds have portfolios that are sub $5 billion," he said.

"Frontier has re-calibrated our approach to facilitate ways to work with our clients by using technology as a support to personalised and tailored service that fits the needs and unique environment of each business we work with."

Polson said it was pleasing to receive strong feedback about the company's proposition and approach from investors.

"We are excited to be able to maintain a leading rank across so many of the categories reviewed, particularly in the areas of consultant capability and quality of service, where Frontier has stood alone in first place for six consecutive years," Polson said.

"Most importantly though, we simply remain focussed on providing the best advice, research and support that we can to our clients, particularly in the current environment."

WTW head of investments, Martin Goss, noted the firm's strong survey results and said he was delighted to see Willis Towers Watson return to the forefront of asset consultants in Australia.

"We have seen our ratings improve in each of the last two years, and are delighted to note our top rankings in international manager research, capital markets research, risk advice and assessment, and dynamic/tactical advice," Goss said.

"Indeed, we ranked first or second in every sub-category of the survey's RSI measure."

Goss said the industry continues to develop and WTW have made significant changes to its business over the last few years, including a strong focus on governance advice, and delegated investments.

"At the same time, we remain very committed to our advisory business, and so it is particularly pleasing to see our advisory clients give us such a positive endorsement," he said.

"Looking forward, we remain very focused on our existing clients, while seeking to lead the industry toward a more sustainable, purposeful future".

Read more: Peter Lee AssociatesWillis Towers WatsonWTWAndrew PolsonFrontier AdvisorsSandhya Chand
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Frontier Advisors makes key appointments
Super should shape up on unlisted valuations: WTW
Former CFSGAM executive joins industry fund
Investment specialist joins sustainable fund manager
Frontier warns super fund clients of recession
Diversity should not exclude white men: Thinking Ahead
Willis Towers Watson, Aon to merge
QIC appoints lead investment duo
WTW boosts Australian leadership team
Frontier Advisors welcomes AustralianSuper director
Editor's Choice
Former CFS executive joins platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
ALLY SELBY
The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.
Property giant kicks off capital raise
ALLY SELBY
A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier
ALLY SELBY
Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 1AimqZT1