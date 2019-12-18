NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Time-poor advisers to embrace model portfolios
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 DEC 2019   12:16PM

New research from global asset manager State Street Global Advisors reveals financial advisers may shun traditional investment management tasks in a bid to spend more time on clients as mounting regulatory and compliance responsibilities take their toll.

According to SSGA's Model Portfolio Solutions and the Client Experience report, Australian financial advisers are struggling to juggle a mountain of compliance and regulatory requirements, portfolio management responsibilities and client-facing activities.

Despite SSGA's research showing the top concern for Australian advisers is to earn and maintain client trust, client-facing tasks and the prospecting of new clients are becoming more difficult for advisers to squeeze into their busy days, with just 15% and 11% of their time spent on the tasks respectively.

Conversely, advisers are spending 23% of their time on portfolio management, inhibiting their ability to deepen client relationships and broaden their client book.

The desire to build a larger book of clients perhaps comes as no surprise, with Australian advisers servicing an average of 40 clients each, compared to 64 clients per adviser for US-based planners.

To enable themselves to spend more time with clients, SSGA head of practice management Brie Williams said Australian advisers could consider outsourcing investment management tasks.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

"Outsourcing some aspects of investment management such as using model portfolios, increases operational efficiency and can save advisers time," Williams said.

Williams said that while employing model portfolios might concern advisers determined to deliver a personalised experience to clients, the practice doesn't mean abandoning their responsibilities or adopting a cookie-cutter approach.

Instead, Williams believes clients will feel closer to their planner due to model portfolios typically requiring advisers to spend more time with clients.

With time on their side, Williams said advisers can focus on deepening their relationship with clients, rather than on trading or rebalancing portfolios.

"It does not mean opting out of investment responsibilities. Advisers still go through a rigorous process in selecting investments that suit each client's circumstance," she said.

"Outsourcing can give advisors more time and flexibility, because they're free from initial portfolio construction and ongoing trading and rebalancing responsibilities.

"So you can see that there's an opportunity here to pivot your business because where your time is being spent has to go into what is going to help you grow, but also what's going to help you provide the value."

Read more: AdvisersSSGAState Street Global AdvisorsBrie WilliamsModel Portfolio Solutions
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FS Roundtable: Striking the perfect balance
September FASEA exam results in
FS Power50 highlights most influential advisers in 2019
Aussie employers understand importance of advice
Bloomberg launches equity benchmarks
Growing uncertainty sees more advisers outsourcing
Industry fund appoints chief executive
More climate risk action needed: SSGA
Pendal hires State Street exec
CFP coursework approved
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something RNiELQRz