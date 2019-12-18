Time-poor advisers to embrace model portfolios

New research from global asset manager State Street Global Advisors reveals financial advisers may shun traditional investment management tasks in a bid to spend more time on clients as mounting regulatory and compliance responsibilities take their toll.

According to SSGA's Model Portfolio Solutions and the Client Experience report, Australian financial advisers are struggling to juggle a mountain of compliance and regulatory requirements, portfolio management responsibilities and client-facing activities.

Despite SSGA's research showing the top concern for Australian advisers is to earn and maintain client trust, client-facing tasks and the prospecting of new clients are becoming more difficult for advisers to squeeze into their busy days, with just 15% and 11% of their time spent on the tasks respectively.

Conversely, advisers are spending 23% of their time on portfolio management, inhibiting their ability to deepen client relationships and broaden their client book.

The desire to build a larger book of clients perhaps comes as no surprise, with Australian advisers servicing an average of 40 clients each, compared to 64 clients per adviser for US-based planners.

To enable themselves to spend more time with clients, SSGA head of practice management Brie Williams said Australian advisers could consider outsourcing investment management tasks.

"Outsourcing some aspects of investment management such as using model portfolios, increases operational efficiency and can save advisers time," Williams said.

Williams said that while employing model portfolios might concern advisers determined to deliver a personalised experience to clients, the practice doesn't mean abandoning their responsibilities or adopting a cookie-cutter approach.

Instead, Williams believes clients will feel closer to their planner due to model portfolios typically requiring advisers to spend more time with clients.

With time on their side, Williams said advisers can focus on deepening their relationship with clients, rather than on trading or rebalancing portfolios.

"It does not mean opting out of investment responsibilities. Advisers still go through a rigorous process in selecting investments that suit each client's circumstance," she said.

"Outsourcing can give advisors more time and flexibility, because they're free from initial portfolio construction and ongoing trading and rebalancing responsibilities.

"So you can see that there's an opportunity here to pivot your business because where your time is being spent has to go into what is going to help you grow, but also what's going to help you provide the value."