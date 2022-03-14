NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Tiger Trade debuts down under

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 14 MAR 2022   12:01PM

The Singapore-based online investing platform launched in Australia last week and has already more than tripled its downloads.

Tiger Trade has is now the ninth most popular finance app spot in Google Play Australia.

Before its entry into Australia, the app, owned by the Nasdaq-listed online brokerage Tiger Brokers (TIGR), saw significant growth in Singapore with over 200,000 funding customers as of Q2 2021.

Globally, Tiger Brokers had about two million customers accounts by September 2021.

"Tiger Trade's success can be attributed to how investors nowadays are not only looking for a mobile-first app that can give them access to global trading anywhere anytime, but also a platform with no trade-off between ease of use and abundance of offerings," Tiger Brokers Australia chief strategy officer Michael McCarthy said.

Other than US, ASX and Hong Kong shares and ETFs, the platform is also one of the few online brokers to offer local Australians access to US options.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"We are backed by a team of experienced IT engineers and finance professionals. This is why we have been able to always iterate our technology to ensure we deliver a high-quality user experience.

"The entire customer onboarding process is smooth and seamless so that investors won't miss any market opportunities."

Read more: Tiger TradeTiger Brokers AustraliaMichael McCarthy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bank stocks push share market higher
Market Wrap PM
Market Wrap PM
Market Wrap PM
Market Wrap PM
Market Wrap PM
Market wrap PM
Market wrap
Market wrap
Market wrap

Editor's Choice

Pendal executive to join crypto firm

KARREN VERGARA
A long-serving Pendal Group fixed income lead and his team of four have jumped ship to a cryptocurrency advisory firm.

Mixed reviews for advice industry reviewer

KARREN VERGARA
Lawyer Michelle Levy's appointment in overseeing the Quality of Advice Review has received a mixed reception from the financial advice industry.

Magellan loses $5bn in fortnight

KARREN VERGARA
Magellan Financial Group reported another massive outflow in which $5 billion left the ASX-listed fund manager in two weeks.

Citi appoints new debt head

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citi has appointed Ollie Williams as head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.