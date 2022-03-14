Tiger Trade debuts down under

The Singapore-based online investing platform launched in Australia last week and has already more than tripled its downloads.

Tiger Trade has is now the ninth most popular finance app spot in Google Play Australia.

Before its entry into Australia, the app, owned by the Nasdaq-listed online brokerage Tiger Brokers (TIGR), saw significant growth in Singapore with over 200,000 funding customers as of Q2 2021.

Globally, Tiger Brokers had about two million customers accounts by September 2021.

"Tiger Trade's success can be attributed to how investors nowadays are not only looking for a mobile-first app that can give them access to global trading anywhere anytime, but also a platform with no trade-off between ease of use and abundance of offerings," Tiger Brokers Australia chief strategy officer Michael McCarthy said.

Other than US, ASX and Hong Kong shares and ETFs, the platform is also one of the few online brokers to offer local Australians access to US options.

"We are backed by a team of experienced IT engineers and finance professionals. This is why we have been able to always iterate our technology to ensure we deliver a high-quality user experience.

"The entire customer onboarding process is smooth and seamless so that investors won't miss any market opportunities."