NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Three in a row for NSW? MySuper says so
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 NOV 2020   12:27PM

If you're undecided as to who to cheer for in tonight's State of Origin opener, a quick look at the MySuper performance of New South Wales and Queensland funds might be of some assistance.

Hours out from kick-off at Adelaide Oval, Rainmaker analysis of both NSW-based and Queensland-based funds' performance over 10 years backs the experts' thinking - the Blues are set to make it three in a row.

In the default MySuper stakes, NSW comes out on top, with funds ranking inside the top 10 on a one, three, five, seven and 10-year basis. In fact, over 10 years, NSW claims six of the top 10 spots.

In contrast, Queensland funds only make the cut on a one, five and 10-year basis.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

When we turn to Lifecycle MySuper, Queensland scrubs up a little better but still not enough; NSW is the clear winner over all time periods.

But, much like the concentration of NRL teams in NSW, one must also consider the concentration of super funds there too.

While it may not have as many funds, Queensland has certainly got some quality players.

In terms of average returns, Queensland funds take the lead. Over one year, Queensland funds have outplayed their NSW counterparts by 0.8%, over three-years they beat them by 0.1% and outperform over five years by 0.5%.

However, just when it looks like Queensland could be in with a shot of taking out the series, NSW scores again with its lower average fees; across all account balances from $1000 through to $250,000, NSW super funds are on top.

And, as we know when it comes to State of Origin, two out of three is all you need.

Read more: MySuperState of OriginLifecycle MySuperRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA highlights heatmaps success
Hume clarifies survival of the fittest in MySuper
Spaceship delivers for millennials
MySuper reforms could have downsides
ASFA proposes MySuper test
Russell launches new super product
Active managers grapple with EM
The platforms with the most advisers
Super fund chief to retire
Alternatives win big mandates
Editor's Choice
Aberdeen drops fees on fixed income fund
KANIKA SOOD
Aberdeen Standard Investments has dropped the fees on its $180 million Australian fixed income fund.
Life insurers recognised for innovation
KARREN VERGARA
MLC Life Insurance, Challenger and TAL were big winners at this year's Plan For Life insurance awards, recognised for their innovative products and offerings.
The rate that stops the nation
ELIZA BAVIN
Prior to the horses hitting the track many economists are betting on a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia's board today to a new historical low of 0.10%.
The platforms with the most advisers
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial FirstChoice remains the platform used by the most advisers, with about 11% market share, according to latest Rainmaker numbers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something KAJSBvIR