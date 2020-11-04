Three in a row for NSW? MySuper says so

If you're undecided as to who to cheer for in tonight's State of Origin opener, a quick look at the MySuper performance of New South Wales and Queensland funds might be of some assistance.

Hours out from kick-off at Adelaide Oval, Rainmaker analysis of both NSW-based and Queensland-based funds' performance over 10 years backs the experts' thinking - the Blues are set to make it three in a row.

In the default MySuper stakes, NSW comes out on top, with funds ranking inside the top 10 on a one, three, five, seven and 10-year basis. In fact, over 10 years, NSW claims six of the top 10 spots.

In contrast, Queensland funds only make the cut on a one, five and 10-year basis.

When we turn to Lifecycle MySuper, Queensland scrubs up a little better but still not enough; NSW is the clear winner over all time periods.

But, much like the concentration of NRL teams in NSW, one must also consider the concentration of super funds there too.

While it may not have as many funds, Queensland has certainly got some quality players.

In terms of average returns, Queensland funds take the lead. Over one year, Queensland funds have outplayed their NSW counterparts by 0.8%, over three-years they beat them by 0.1% and outperform over five years by 0.5%.

However, just when it looks like Queensland could be in with a shot of taking out the series, NSW scores again with its lower average fees; across all account balances from $1000 through to $250,000, NSW super funds are on top.

And, as we know when it comes to State of Origin, two out of three is all you need.