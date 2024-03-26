Threats outside the Australian financial system build: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA's) latest Financial Stability Assessment has said that although risks to global economy have been balanced as inflation has eased, risks to financial stability remain.

The Assessment said there is a possibility that these risks may affect the Australian financial system which would add to the financial pressures experienced by domestic borrowers, and if this strains the balance sheets of financial institutions, it could limit access to credit in the Australian economy.

Among the global risks, a further decline in the Chinese property sector could interact with existing macro-financial vulnerabilities, that could spill over to Australia.

"The key channels of transmission of financial stress in China to Australia would likely be via a slowing in global economic activity, lower global commodity prices and reduced Chinese demand for Australian goods and services," the Assessment said.

Additionally, high interest rates and weak demand in the global commercial real estate market could lead to a deterioration of conditions, negatively affecting Australian markets due to the repatriation of foreign investments.

Commercial real estate prices have nosedived 10-25% in Europe and the US, with offices most impacted, reflecting an increase in vacancy rates and a drop in landlord income.

"Further falls are likely, at least in some market segments, given the lag with which commercial real estate prices tend to adjust to poor conditions; price discovery has been hampered by transaction volumes that remain well below historical averages due to the gap between sellers' and buyers' price expectations and the absence of forced selling pressure," the Assessment said.

Finally, unexpected macroeconomic outcomes and fragilities in market functioning could lead to a "disorderly adjustment in financial asset prices," leaving financial markets vulnerable to adverse shocks.

"Current pricing in financial markets appears to be predicated on market expectations of a soft landing in the global economy, and therefore remains vulnerable to negative surprise," the Assessment said.

Notwithstanding these risks, the Australian financial system was said to have a high degree of resilience.

Banks are well prepared to handle the increase in loan losses expected to occur as the economy slows in response to past interest rate rises and budget pressures and risks to financial stability posed by the non-bank financial intermediaries sector are relatively contained.

"The Australian banking system could manage an unexpectedly large deterioration in economic conditions as overall capital levels are high and lending standards have been prudent in recent years. Banks are also resilient to temporary funding market disruptions by holding ample reserves of liquid assets and deriving much of their funding from stable sources," the Assessment said.