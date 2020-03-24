The impact of COVID-19 on emerging markets

Emerging markets, which in recent times had made somewhat of a comeback, are now cowering in the shadow of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

As the world falls into a recession, COVID-19 will have a disproportionate impact on emerging markets, with investors rushing to sell down their riskier, offshore assets and safeguard their wealth amid plunging global markets.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index ended 2019 up 18.4% in 2019. So far in the COVID-19 sell-off the benchmark has fallen 30%.

Yet, in its latest equities report, Morningstar found that the Asian and emerging market bourses had performed surprisingly better than their developed counterparts during the COVID-19 sell-off.

"In broad terms, Asia and emerging markets strategies have fared better than more diversified global equities portfolios, driven by the underperformance of the US and European share markets," Morningstar said.

"It is noteworthy that the best performers over the period have been strategies which lagged the strong bull-run in 2019."

This is likely due to the fact that China makes up slightly more than one third of the emerging markets benchmark, which has only fallen 11.9% during the COVID-19 sell-off.

That's compared to the blows suffered by the Aussie benchmark (-36.5%), the MSCI World benchmark (-33.3%), the S&P 500 (-33.4%), and the Dow (-35.9%).

These dramatic falls, accompanied by nausea-inducing swings of volatility, have most investors feeling palpably anxious.

But market dislocation can create opportunities, especially for the active investor, according to LGM Investment's Global Emerging Markets Fund lead portfolio manager, Rishi Patel.

"Emerging markets are borrowers and developed markets are lenders; whenever events like these happen money flows back home and that has a disproportionate impact on emerging markets," he said.

"But a massive dislocation in the short term in emerging markets will lead to a lot of attractiveness in the asset class.

"Once we stabilise, money will come back into emerging markets."

Sarah Shaw, global portfolio manager and chief investment officer at 4D, believes markets will recover rapidly when they are no longer shadowed by the coronavirus.

"All emerging markets have been sold-off; no one has been immune," she said.

"When countries get on top of the virus we would expect a fast and significant re-rating towards fair value."

Platinum Investment Management investment specialist Douglas Isles said China's swift action to control the pandemic has seen its bourse bounce back relatively unscathed.

"China is the largest emerging market, and indeed the second largest market in the world," he said.

"Given the swift and decisive actions that appear to have contained the virus, likely coupled with lower starting valuations, the Chinese market has held up well."

He believes Chinese equities will continue to be an investment opportunity going forward.

"China has been a great investment opportunity for several years now and remains so," Isles said.

The firm's international fund earned 18% per annum from its Chinese investments, he said.

"This is well ahead of what global markets delivered, and it remains overlooked by many, particularly the more interesting domestic companies," Isles added.

In contrast, Patel said the Chinese market was not an investment opportunity, as the bourse had not corrected significantly as expected.

"China markets have really not corrected to factor in whatever has happened in China, while global markets have corrected a lot more," he said.

"If this was something like SARS, which was a contained event; it happened between one or maybe two quarters, there would be dislocation, asset prices would come off, and that would be an opportunity for long term capital to be deployed.

"But as this has progressed, things have obviously evolved in a much different way."

Investors, who may have thought that the pandemic could be a buying opportunity in China, are now looking elsewhere, Patel said.

"The question is whether you should deploy more capital in some of the other markets now, which have dislocated in a greater way than China," he said.

But, Fidelity International investment director Catherine Yeung believes China has some incredible opportunities for the long-term investor.

"When people think China, they think growth, consumption and beneficiaries from the rising consumer, but there is a lot going on in the country that the virus has overshadowed," she said.

"For example, regulatory changes that have opened up the capital markets, as well as technological advancements and innovation going on in China."

There are investment opportunities in both high growth and old economy sectors, she argued.

"China has been very much out of favour in regards to investor sentiment towards DM, EM, China and US trade, and Chinese debt," Yeung said.

"But from a valuation perspective, China as a whole looks very attractive. There are certain brands like Alibaba, Tencent and Kweichow Moutai which are trading at really high multiples, but we're still not seeing across the board sentiment in China.

"A lot of value orientated sectors, or old economy sectors, are still lagging those high growth areas and high growth names where the earnings visibility has a bit of certainty."

Isles also believes valuations are attractive in China.

"When we look around the world, the key issue in equity markets in recent years has been an incredible divergence between defensive and growth stocks," he said.

"Interestingly, Chinese growth and defensive stocks have remained reasonably priced, investors tending in recent years to worry about industrial slowdown, financial reform and the trade war, and even giants like Tencent do not fully reflect their potential in their stock prices."

Yeung warned the worse could still come.

"You've got to take into consideration whether there will be reinfection, or the second derivative of this," she said.

"I think employment is going to be so key across all markets and the credit market is also key to look out for, in terms of what we should do next."

However, the risk of a second derivative or reinfection in China could lead to opportunities in other emerging markets, Patel said.

"Governments and boards of companies are going to start questioning whether it is prudent to have such a large concentration of supply chains in one particular region or one particular country," he said.

"Companies like Apple may ask suppliers to relocate in several other geographies; set up factories in China, Thailand and Mexico.

"Supply chains right now are optimised for cost efficiency, but they are not optimised for resiliency."

Yeung recommends investors look to individual companies rather than markets for opportunities once bourses rebound.

"I don't think its EM versus DM; Aussie equities versus Asian equities, I think it's very stock specific and I think we are going to see more volatility," she said.

"If a company has reasonably attractive earnings visibility, good brand power, good market positioning, and if they are trading at interesting levels then it could be an option for investors to get back in or add to their positions."

Patel also believes emerging markets investors should focus on individual companies rather than the benchmark.

"Just ignore the index; it does not really represent the true picture of emerging markets," he said.

"Our focus and way of constructing a portfolio is always bottom up; focus on companies that generate a lot of cash, which reward you as a minority shareholder."

There are many companies owned by large families or the state in emerging markets, which may generate a lot of cash but will not distribute this to shareholders, Patel said.

"Emerging markets therefore requires active management, with a focus on cash generation and governance," he said.

"Governance has to be front and centre of investment strategy."

Isles said sweeping generalisations about corporate governance in other countries should be taken with a grain of salt.

"Sound corporate governance is vital to companies' long term viability, growth and profitability in emerging markets just as much as in developed," he said.

Corporate governance has improved, somewhat surprisingly so in China, Yeung said.

"What we're beginning to see, and again, this is something that people are often shocked about, is that governance is improving from an ESG perspective in China," she said.

"We're seeing a set of enterprises with better quality assets, that are better managed, really focus on rewarding minority shareholders. And this is coming through in terms of dividend yield."

This shift towards better corporate governance is reshaping the Chinese investor, she said.

"If we see equity and fixed income being viewed as a long-term investment case for mainland Chinese investors, then you can only see the growth and dynamics of the market and the reshaping of the investor base," Yeung said.

"This is ultimately great for Aussie investors or English investors or foreign investors, because as a result of this total return strategy, we're seeing better run companies coming through."

Shaw believes infrastructure to be an opportune investment in both developed and emerging markets once sentiment improves.

"Infrastructure investors are spoilt for choice at these levels. Emerging markets have come into this downturn relatively undervalued and with thematics supportive of the long term opportunity set," she said.

"We remain very excited about the emergence of the middle class in developing economies whereby we believe infrastructure is one of the clear and early winners of the idle class as it is needed to drive the evolution.

"I believe once investors gain some confidence in the market again that infrastructure, and emerging market infrastructure, would benefit as it is very attractively positioned at the moment from a fundamental quality and value perspective."

However, the best time to invest in any market, particularly emerging markets, is when people are fearful, Isles argues.

"Make no mistake, there will be some businesses unable to survive the crisis, but others will likely come out stronger on the other side," he said.

"Emerging markets are a diverse opportunity set, and rather than thinking about EM versus DM, [investors] should simply be thinking about investing in companies where the stock price adjustments have been too severe relative to the business' long term prospects."

