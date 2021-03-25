TelstraSuper expands membership

TelstraSuper is expanding its membership, opening its doors to friends of members.

Effective this month, existing TelstraSuper members may refer their friends to join the $22 billion corporate fund.

The process is simple, the corporate fund told Financial Standard, with a referral tool on the TelstraSuper website for members to invite friends; the member simply needs to provide their full name, date of birth and member number for validation purposes.

Despite the move, and the fact it already holds a public offer licence, TelstraSuper confirmed it has no plans to become a public offer fund.

A spokesperson said the fund only uses that status to respond to situations where members request for family, and now friends, to join the fund.

"Our focus is to deliver the best possible retirement outcomes for our members," a spokesperson said.

Also commenting, TelstraSuper chief executive Chris Davies said: "Research consistently shows us that the fund rates particularly highly when it comes to trust and quality service, so it's no surprise our members want to share us with their friends as well as family,"

"Expanding the membership to include friends enables this whilst adding to our scale and enhancing our service offering to all."

According to Rainmaker data, TelstraSuper currently has 90,500 members and about $22 billion in funds under management.