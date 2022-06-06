Teaminvest creates co-living impact fund

Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) launched a new wholesale managed fund with a focus on housing affordability, accessibility, and inclusivity.

The Coliving Future Property Fund is set to invest in co-living related assets, which may include businesses such as management firms, co-living system operators, innovation and technology firms, and other service providers.

Co-living is a shared housing model, accommodating three or more unrelated people.

The fund will therefore contribute to providing solutions for housing affordability, accessibility, and long-term sustainable shared living. It targets investments in firms and organisations delivering tangible coliving residential assets; operators and service providers supporting coliving; and technology and application development across coliving community engagement.

"I am very excited to be heading this new fund, which intends to provide outsized stable investor returns while making a positive social impact," Coliving Future Property Fund chief executive Craig Wright said.

"Co-living properties offer high yield, the lowest risk of vacancy in the residential sector and a clear exit strategy, they can be sold on the residential market. They therefore make for an excellent investment option."

The CFPF selects investments via Teaminvest Private's proprietary six-step selection process to ensure that investments are made only in those businesses that align with CFPF's purpose and vision.