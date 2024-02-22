Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

Teals will push for super tax indexation: Burgess

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 22 FEB 2024   12:38PM

The SMSF Association has confirmed it likely doesn't have enough senators on its side to block the proposed $3 million superannuation tax, but Teal independents intend to force an amendment ensuring it is indexed.

Providing a legislative and technical update at the SMSFA National Conference this morning, chief executive Peter Burgess said the association has run the numbers and it doesn't believe it can succeed in having the "completely unnecessary" reform scrapped.

He said the association has had productive conversations with certain Teal independents who had been "very supportive and sympathetic" to its advocacy efforts in opposing the Treasury Laws Amendment (Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions and Other Measures) Bill. The Bill, introduced into parliament last year, imposes a tax rate of 15% for superannuation earnings corresponding to the percentage of an individual's superannuation balance that exceeds $3 million for an income year.

"The reason we think it is unnecessary is because it addresses a legacy issue, and being a legacy issue, it should fix itself in the not-too-distant future. All this Bill is going to do is make the system even more complex," he said.

"[However] we've spoken to members of the Senate crossbench, and it's clear to us that we just don't have the numbers."

He said some members of the Senate crossbench told the association they wouldn't normally reject government views, explaining they instead propose amendments to improve the Bill.

"Having said that, we are aware, having spoken to [Teal senator] Kylea Tink, that they will be passing an amendment in the house to bring in indexation," he said.

Providing input as to the amendment, the association has proposed it be linked to the consumer price index (CPI).

"Of course, there are lots of different ways that you could index this CPI, but we've chosen that method because it's consistent with the way other caps are indexed in the super system," Burgess said.

Read more: CPISMSF AssociationKylea TinkPeter BurgessSMSFA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Superannuation fund returns underperformed SMSFs: Research
Conference to address major SMSF issues
SMSFA prepares delegates for major super tax reform
How will Division 296 Tax impact farmers?
Proposed super tax requires perspective: Expert
New caps can increase super contributions: SMSFA
Super tax is a 'wealth tax': Taylor
SMSFA reappoints Hay-Bartlem as chair
RBA anticipated to delay interest rate cuts
ATO cracks down on illegal early SMSF access

Editor's Choice

Super contribution caps to rise on July 1

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Superannuation contribution caps will go up on July 1, after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported an increase in average weekly ordinary time earnings.

Insignia details transformation progress

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Insignia Financial's share price is up some 12% after it posted a marginal increase in underlying profit and reported all its strategic priorities being on-track.

JANA wins mandate from public sector super fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
JANA has been selected as the investment consultant for the Tasmanian Retirement Benefits Fund (RBF).

Super tax is a 'wealth tax': Taylor

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor slammed the proposed doubling of superannuation tax to 30%, saying it is a blatant attack on Australians' wealth.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach