Teals will push for super tax indexation: Burgess

Teals will push for super tax indexation: BurgessBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 22 FEB 2024 12:38PM
The SMSF Association has confirmed it likely doesn't have enough senators on its side to block the proposed $3 million superannuation tax, but Teal independents intend to force an amendment ensuring it is indexed.
Providing a legislative and technical update at the SMSFA National Conference this morning, chief executive Peter Burgess said the association has run the numbers and it doesn't believe it can succeed in having the "completely unnecessary" reform scrapped.
He said the association has had productive conversations with certain Teal independents who had been "very supportive and sympathetic" to its advocacy efforts in opposing the Treasury Laws Amendment (Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions and Other Measures) Bill. The Bill, introduced into parliament last year, imposes a tax rate of 15% for superannuation earnings corresponding to the percentage of an individual's superannuation balance that exceeds $3 million for an income year.
"The reason we think it is unnecessary is because it addresses a legacy issue, and being a legacy issue, it should fix itself in the not-too-distant future. All this Bill is going to do is make the system even more complex," he said.
"[However] we've spoken to members of the Senate crossbench, and it's clear to us that we just don't have the numbers."
He said some members of the Senate crossbench told the association they wouldn't normally reject government views, explaining they instead propose amendments to improve the Bill.
"Having said that, we are aware, having spoken to [Teal senator] Kylea Tink, that they will be passing an amendment in the house to bring in indexation," he said.
Providing input as to the amendment, the association has proposed it be linked to the consumer price index (CPI).
"Of course, there are lots of different ways that you could index this CPI, but we've chosen that method because it's consistent with the way other caps are indexed in the super system," Burgess said.
