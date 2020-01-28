NEWS
Executive Appointments
TCorp hires former Cbus head
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 28 JAN 2020   12:07PM

The investment and financial management partner of the New South Wales public sector has made a key appointment, joining from Cbus.

Infrastructure specialist Diana Callebaut has joined the TCorp Investment Management team as head of real assets.

She was formerly the head of infrastructure at Cbus.

Prior to joining the $54 billion industry fund, Callebaut was director of transport and infrastructure at KPMG.

Earlier in her career, Callebaut worked at Credit Suisse and N.M Rothschild & Sons.

"Diana is a high calibre investment specialist whose skills span senior business, people and strategy leadership/development, as well as extensive real asset transaction and management capabilities," TCorp chief investment officer Stewart Brentnall said.

"I extend a warm welcome to Diana, and am absolutely delighted that she's joined the TCorp Investment Management leadership team."

TCorp has recently been active in real investments. Earlier this month, TCorp acquired a minority indirect stake in Brussels Airport.

In November last year, it acquired an interest in a Canadian hydroelectric generation asset.

"TCorp is looking to leverage its evolving investment model to diversify risk and provide positive, sustainable returns over the long term," Brentnall added.

"Diana's experience in partnering with domestic and overseas superannuation funds will be critical to our success in this area."

Read more: CbusNew South WalesTCorp Investment ManagementDiana CallebautStewart BrentnallBrussels AirportCredit SuisseKPMGN.M Rothschild
