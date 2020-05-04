NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
TCorp funding hits $10bn since late March
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 4 MAY 2020   12:07PM

The $100 billion investment manager of the New South Wales public sector has issued two new transactions, taking its total funding since late March to $10 billion.

TCorp issued a new 2041 bond last week at $450 million and also increased its 30-year Eurobond to €190 million.

Amid the market turmoil sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the investment manager has explored various funding activities to continue to meet the public sector's needs in the state.

These include a dual tranche fixed and floating rate transaction, which raised $3.2 billion, as well as an increase to its 2025 floating rate note for $1.3 billion and the issuance of a new 2027 rate note, which increased to $1.2 billion.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

TCorp head of funding & balance sheet Fiona Trigona said the bond market had become more stable following a period of unprecedented volatility.

"The bond markets both domestically and offshore have experienced a period of instability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

"Markets are now functioning better and have become far more stable."

Both domestic and offshore interest in last week's issuance has allowed TCorp to continue to fund the public sector amid the COVID-19 crisis, Trigona said.

"The recent issuance has allowed us to meet our strategic objective of funding the state's needs in these challenging times, while still lengthening our debt profile," she said.

"Against the backdrop of fractured bond markets in March and limited funding opportunities, we've been really pleased with the support of the domestic market and that our recent issuances have attracted offshore as well as brand new investors to TCorp."

The investment manager will continue to explore further funding opportunities to achieve the funding requirements of the state. TCorp is rated AAA by S&P and Aaa by Moody's. It has a balance sheet of $95 billion.

Read more: TCorpNew South WalesAAAFiona TrigonaBonds
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Junk by name, junk by nature?
Australia's AAA rating at risk
Opportunities in fixed interest during crisis
Investment approaches in change phase
Investors flock to TCorp floating rate note
TCorp launches new bond
TCorp issues first Euro bond
Chief economist update: Lowe puts Australia on high
Uncertainty remains for global outlook: TCorp
TCorp hires former Cbus head
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ssVATTT1