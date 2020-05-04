TCorp funding hits $10bn since late March

The $100 billion investment manager of the New South Wales public sector has issued two new transactions, taking its total funding since late March to $10 billion.

TCorp issued a new 2041 bond last week at $450 million and also increased its 30-year Eurobond to €190 million.

Amid the market turmoil sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the investment manager has explored various funding activities to continue to meet the public sector's needs in the state.

These include a dual tranche fixed and floating rate transaction, which raised $3.2 billion, as well as an increase to its 2025 floating rate note for $1.3 billion and the issuance of a new 2027 rate note, which increased to $1.2 billion.

TCorp head of funding & balance sheet Fiona Trigona said the bond market had become more stable following a period of unprecedented volatility.

"The bond markets both domestically and offshore have experienced a period of instability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

"Markets are now functioning better and have become far more stable."

Both domestic and offshore interest in last week's issuance has allowed TCorp to continue to fund the public sector amid the COVID-19 crisis, Trigona said.

"The recent issuance has allowed us to meet our strategic objective of funding the state's needs in these challenging times, while still lengthening our debt profile," she said.

"Against the backdrop of fractured bond markets in March and limited funding opportunities, we've been really pleased with the support of the domestic market and that our recent issuances have attracted offshore as well as brand new investors to TCorp."

The investment manager will continue to explore further funding opportunities to achieve the funding requirements of the state. TCorp is rated AAA by S&P and Aaa by Moody's. It has a balance sheet of $95 billion.