Executive Appointments

TCorp appoints head of investment stewardship

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUN 2022   12:45PM

A former Mercer executive will lead TCorp's investment stewardship efforts, bringing close to 20 years' experience in ESG to the team.

TCorp has appointed Alexis Cheang as head of investment stewardship, reporting directly to chief investment officer Stewart Brentnall.

Cheang joins from Mercer where she was partner and acting global business leader, sustainable investments. Prior to that she spent almost a decade at F&C in a range of governance and sustainability roles and has also worked at ClimateWise and ISIS Asset Management.

Over the years she has worked with corporate boards, pension funds, portfolio managers, consultant advisors, non-government organisations and trade associations.

In her new role at TCorp, Cheang will be responsible for leading the investment stewardship team and managing and evolving TCorp's best-practice stewardship strategy, operating model and portfolio outcomes.

The role includes implementing TCorp's Investment Stewardship Policy and managing the five stewardship pillars-portfolio integration of ESG, proxy voting, engagement with investee entities, industry collaboration and transparency/disclosure-and embedding this throughout TCorp's investments and processes.

Brentnall said he is delighted to have Cheang on board.

"She has long and deep experience in the investment industry and ESG, with prior careers at a major asset manager and a global investment consultant, spanning Australia, the UK and USA," he said.

He added that she is already familiar with TCorp's investment and operating context, having previously advised State Super on its commitment to net zero by 2050 last year.

Read more: ESGMercerAlexis CheangStewart BrentnallClimateWiseISIS Asset ManagementState Super
