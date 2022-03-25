NEWS
Executive Appointments

TCorp appoints financial markets lead

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 25 MAR 2022   12:45PM

TCorp has added to its executive leadership team with the appointment of a general manager, financial markets.

Rob Kenna takes on the role, promoted from head of funding and balance sheet.

In the general manager position, Kenna will oversee the financial markets division's key activities, including raising debt for NSW through local and global bonds, loaning to the NSW government public sector, and managing balance sheet risk.

Kenna joined TCorp in May 2021 from Commonwealth Bank where he was head of programmatic funding. In his eight years with the bank he also served as head of debt capital markets origination.

Commenting on the appointment, TCorp chief executive David Deverall said: "I'm delighted to appoint Rob to the executive team and am confident he will be a great addition, bringing deep expertise and experience across a range of financial markets disciplines."

"Rob has strong leadership qualities and is well versed in managing complex stakeholder relationships. The executive team looks forward to working with him and continuing to support the state on its path to economic recovery."

TCorp, Rob Kenna, Commonwealth Bank, David Deverall
