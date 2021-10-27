Taxpayer Bill of Rights recommended

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue has recommended that the Australian Tax Office develop a Bill of Rights for taxpayers.

The committee made 19 recommendations in response to the Commissioner of Taxation's Annual Report.

Along with suggesting a taxpayer Bill of Rights be developed and implemented, the committee has advocated for more protection for taxpayers when disputing tax debts.

Specifically, the committee recommends that taxpayers not have to pay tax debts until a final determination is made by a court or another agreed on dispute resolution body.

And, it has suggested that ATO workers should be more educated on taxpayer rights and the management of disputes and complaints. It wants to see a 'taxpayer advocate' role created to support these rights by renaming the inspector general of taxation.

The committee also advocates for the use of blockchain and other newer technologies to optimise the use of the Australian Business Register and minimise any ongoing costs of maintaining it.

The ATO should provide more detailed reporting for each financial year to reflect both the number of complaints, feedback and compliments received, as well as the complaints resolved within the relevant timeframes - the committee has suggested.

Liberal MP Jason Falinski chairs the committee.

"I believe this report to be a very important contribution to tax administration in Australia. It highlights a number of legislative frameworks that the government should change in order to provide taxpayers with better service," he said.

"The Australian Taxation Office has undertaken considerable reform and restructuring recently and is staffed by experienced and dedicated people who are to be congratulated for having got us through the economic chasm of COVID.

"However, some if its functions have been neglected, and moreover, there is considerable expertise in this country, human and technological, waiting to be deployed in many areas of taxation. We encourage urgent intent in this area to get ahead of the global curve."