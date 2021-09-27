Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA

In its submission to the federal government's inquiry into housing affordability, Industry Super Australia has suggested superannuation funds could play a key role in creating more affordable housing.

"Simply increasing overall housing stock will not ensure that more affordable housing becomes available. Instead, increasing the supply of affordable housing specifically is required. ISA works in close collaboration with the national community housing sector to develop strategic thinking aimed at increasing home ownership rates among Australians," ISA said in its submission.

"ISA strongly supports an effective housing affordability strategy that comprises of a mix of supply and demand measures. Institutional investors also have a role to fill the funding gap currently restraining supply of the new stock needed to address demand shortages."

One of ISA's suggestions is that the government provide tax incentives to attract more long-term equity investment into residential housing by institutional investors such as superannuation funds.

The association also wants to tax policies reoriented to calm down the demand that has driven up housing prices in Australian cities, for example by limiting negative gearing concessions - especially in new builds.

Another policy suggestion to limit demand is to restrict investment from overseas, again with a focus on new builds.

Unsurprisingly, ISA is vehemently opposed to the suggestion that first home buyers should be able to access their superannuation early to buy a house.

"There is widespread agreement among housing experts that encouraging people to raid their retirement savings for a deposit will simply increase house prices," ISA said.

"This is because the resulting additional demand for housing will not be matched by an increase in supply. The Retirement Income Review, a Senate Inquiry and Grattan have all rejected 'super for a house'."

Not only would allowing early access to super to buy a home hurt the retirement savings of young people, ISA pointed to research from economists - including former ANZ chief economist Saul Eslake - that shows handing cash to first home buyers does not promote home ownership.

Rather, systemic issues are making housing in Australian capital cities unaffordable for young people and those on low incomes.

ISA calculated that allowing first home buyers to access their super for a home deposit could raise house prices in Australian capital cities by between 8% and 16% - in all capital cities, it found, median property prices would rise by five figures.