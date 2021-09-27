NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 27 SEP 2021   12:09PM

In its submission to the federal government's inquiry into housing affordability, Industry Super Australia has suggested superannuation funds could play a key role in creating more affordable housing.

"Simply increasing overall housing stock will not ensure that more affordable housing becomes available. Instead, increasing the supply of affordable housing specifically is required. ISA works in close collaboration with the national community housing sector to develop strategic thinking aimed at increasing home ownership rates among Australians," ISA said in its submission.

"ISA strongly supports an effective housing affordability strategy that comprises of a mix of supply and demand measures. Institutional investors also have a role to fill the funding gap currently restraining supply of the new stock needed to address demand shortages."

One of ISA's suggestions is that the government provide tax incentives to attract more long-term equity investment into residential housing by institutional investors such as superannuation funds.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

The association also wants to tax policies reoriented to calm down the demand that has driven up housing prices in Australian cities, for example by limiting negative gearing concessions - especially in new builds.

Another policy suggestion to limit demand is to restrict investment from overseas, again with a focus on new builds.

Unsurprisingly, ISA is vehemently opposed to the suggestion that first home buyers should be able to access their superannuation early to buy a house.

"There is widespread agreement among housing experts that encouraging people to raid their retirement savings for a deposit will simply increase house prices," ISA said.

"This is because the resulting additional demand for housing will not be matched by an increase in supply. The Retirement Income Review, a Senate Inquiry and Grattan have all rejected 'super for a house'."

Not only would allowing early access to super to buy a home hurt the retirement savings of young people, ISA pointed to research from economists - including former ANZ chief economist Saul Eslake - that shows handing cash to first home buyers does not promote home ownership.

Rather, systemic issues are making housing in Australian capital cities unaffordable for young people and those on low incomes.

ISA calculated that allowing first home buyers to access their super for a home deposit could raise house prices in Australian capital cities by between 8% and 16% - in all capital cities, it found, median property prices would rise by five figures.

Read more: ISAIndustry Super AustraliaANZGrattanRetirement Income ReviewSaul Eslake
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

What will it take to get super on parental leave?
Family law super reform passes
Maritime Super criticises unfair YFYS test
Future Fund hires people and culture chief
CMC Markets buys ANZ Share Investing
Maritime Super dumps ISA membership
Retail funds to benefit from YFYS test changes
Industry funds to dominate in 2025
Final YFYS regulations out, government "backflips" on admin fees
ANZ adds former CFSGAM exec to board

Editor's Choice

Consumers lose out on IP changes

KARREN VERGARA
Almost one third of Australians don't know what income protection covers and could potentially lose out from the significant life insurance reforms that are just days away.

Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In its submission to the federal government's inquiry into housing affordability, Industry Super Australia has suggested superannuation funds could play a key role in creating more affordable housing.

Stewart Investors launches emerging markets fund

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The active, long-only equity specialist launched a global sustainable emerging market fund for local investors.

Hyperion Asset Management builds out team

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The fund manager has appointed a head of risk and compliance, general executive, and research associate as it invests in its next stage of growth.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.