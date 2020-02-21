NEWS
Regulatory
Tax chiefs crack down on tax evasion
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   12:24PM

Leaders from five international tax organisations came together in Sydney to review their work in fighting against transnational tax crime, revealing recent action against a global financial institution.

The Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement (J5) was formed in 2018 after a call from the OECD Taskforce on Tax Crime.

The J5 includes the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) from the UK, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Investigations from the US, the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) and the Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD).

J5 said it has been working together to gather information, share intelligence and conduct coordinated operations.

"The group executed a globally coordinated day of action against an international financial institution suspected of facilitating money laundering and tax evasion," the ATO said.

"Evidence, intelligence and information collection activities such as search warrants, interviews and subpoenas were undertaken in each country and significant information was obtained and shared as a result."

ATO deputy commissioner and Australia's J5 chief, Will Day said the investigation into the financial institution and its clients is just one example of the work the ATO has been doing with the J5 to investigate Australians who are using offshore arrangements to evade their tax obligations.

"Tackling the abuse of correspondent banking arrangements was at the heart of our day of action last month, and we are looking beyond just a single financial institution in Central America," Day said.

"We have fears there are many hundreds of Australians caught up in these arrangements, and working with our J5 partner agencies we are continuing to tighten the net on those who are engaging in and enabling transnational tax crime."

Day said the effectiveness and success of the J5 is underpinned by a strong understanding of the common risks and threats that Australians face.

"By working together to identify and understand these issues, we are able to shape and strengthen our operational, tactical and strategic response to focus on those areas that cause the most impact," Day said.

Simon York, chief and director of HMRC's Fraud Investigation Service said the introduction of automatic exchange of financial information between countries, registers of beneficial ownership, information from worldwide data leaks and improved tax enforcement had made hiding wealth offshore increasingly difficult.

"What this work shows is that tax evaders and organised criminals are resorting to ever more complex and obscure methods to hide their illicit gains and wealth," York said.

"To stay one step ahead we have brought together world leading analysts to unpick their complex trails. Being a partner in the J5 means that we have five times the analytical capability, five times the data and five times the insight at our disposal."

