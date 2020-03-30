NEWS
TAL hits back at rumour mill
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 30 MAR 2020   11:46AM

TAL has issued a stern response following recent media speculation that the insurer was ceasing cover to those affected by COVID-19.

Over a week ago Financial Standard reported that TAL, along with MLC, had updated some policies for new customers in relation to the global pandemic.

At the time a TAL spokesperson told Financial Standard: "TAL continues to provide cover in the event of a claim for COVID-19. New customers purchasing TAL policies will be covered in line with their policy and individual underwriting terms."

"However, at the time of taking out a policy, those customers who have recently travelled abroad, or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, or are in high risk groups will be individually assessed, and individual underwriting terms may be offered."

Late last week, some media outlets reported a leaked TAL memo revealed the insurer would not be covering new customers for virus-related claims.

TAL issued a stern response to the claims, calling it "factually inaccurate and misleading" with the potential to cause unnecessary distress to customers.

"In these challenging times, it is important that the community is provided with clear and accurate information," TAL said.

In line with what the insurer had previously told Financial Standard, it confirmed it had updated policy guidelines for new customers.

"On 18 March 2020, TAL made a change to its underwriting guidelines for customers purchasing a new policy, which requires anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of applying for cover, has recently travelled abroad, or forms part of a high risk group, to be individually assessed, with the potential for those new customers to be offered modified terms," the insurer said.

"All customers of TAL who had cover in place prior to 18 March 2020 can be assured that they are fully covered in line with their policy terms and conditions for any impacts arising from COVID-19."

In addition, TAL confirmed to a number of superannuation funds that it will waive pandemic exclusions for superannuation fund members to ensure all members of those funds are also fully covered for any impacts of COVID-19.

"These are unprecedented times and TAL understands the important role we have in supporting Australians and providing confidence to our customers and the community during this challenging period," TAL said.

