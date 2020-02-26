NEWS
Executive Appointments
TAL executive jumps to MLC Life
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 FEB 2020   12:37PM

MLC Life Insurance has announced a new addition to its leadership team, hiring from TAL.

Kent Griffin has been appointed as the insurer's chief financial officer having held the same position at TAL since 2012.

MLC Life said Kent will lead both the finance and actuarial teams and will have accountability for financial management and internal audit strategies, systems, controls and governance frameworks to ensure continued compliance with industry and regulatory standards.

Acting chief executive at MLC Life, Sean McCormack, said the hire comes at an important time for the company.

"I'm delighted that Kent has joined us. It is an important time for MLC Life Insurance as we ensure sustainability for now and the future and fulfil our ambition to be Australia's leading and most trusted life insurer," McCormack said.

"As a seasoned financial services professional, Kent's experience will be instrumental as we adapt to the ongoing structural challenges facing the life insurance industry and deliver on the promises we make to our customers and business partners."

"Kent will also play a key role in maintaining our momentum in delivering the most advanced digital ecosystem in the industry to create a great experience for our customers and business partners. I look forward to him joining our leadership team."

Kent has over 30 years' corporate and consulting experience in financial services, both in Australia and internationally.

Prior to joining MLC Life Insurance, Kent was the chief financial officer of TAL and before that he was a partner of Ernst & Young and Regional chief financial officer of AXA Asia Life.

Kent is also a fellow of the Actuaries Institute, a Chartered Enterprise Risk Actuary, and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

He has served on several boards, both in Australia and internationally, and is currently a director of Hume Bank and a board member of the Country Fire Authority.

Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender
KANIKA SOOD
Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.
Sargon clouds OneVue results
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
