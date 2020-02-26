TAL executive jumps to MLC Life

MLC Life Insurance has announced a new addition to its leadership team, hiring from TAL.

Kent Griffin has been appointed as the insurer's chief financial officer having held the same position at TAL since 2012.

MLC Life said Kent will lead both the finance and actuarial teams and will have accountability for financial management and internal audit strategies, systems, controls and governance frameworks to ensure continued compliance with industry and regulatory standards.

Acting chief executive at MLC Life, Sean McCormack, said the hire comes at an important time for the company.

"I'm delighted that Kent has joined us. It is an important time for MLC Life Insurance as we ensure sustainability for now and the future and fulfil our ambition to be Australia's leading and most trusted life insurer," McCormack said.

"As a seasoned financial services professional, Kent's experience will be instrumental as we adapt to the ongoing structural challenges facing the life insurance industry and deliver on the promises we make to our customers and business partners."

"Kent will also play a key role in maintaining our momentum in delivering the most advanced digital ecosystem in the industry to create a great experience for our customers and business partners. I look forward to him joining our leadership team."

Kent has over 30 years' corporate and consulting experience in financial services, both in Australia and internationally.

Prior to joining MLC Life Insurance, Kent was the chief financial officer of TAL and before that he was a partner of Ernst & Young and Regional chief financial officer of AXA Asia Life.

Kent is also a fellow of the Actuaries Institute, a Chartered Enterprise Risk Actuary, and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

He has served on several boards, both in Australia and internationally, and is currently a director of Hume Bank and a board member of the Country Fire Authority.