Take your CAPE ratio with a grain of salt

Earlier this month, for the fourth time in its history, Robert Shiller's CAPE ratio - which tracks market value by measuring earnings data over a 10-year period - surpassed 31.

Other times Shiller's ratio has exceeded 31 include the months prior to Black Tuesday in 1929 (often considered the prelude to the Great Depression), from June 1997 until August 2001 (the tech boom and bust), and at the end of 2017 until October 2018 - after which Wall Street posted its worst yearly performance since the Global Financial Crisis.

And while the CAPE ratio is not 'the be all and end all', it does show how earnings and price have moved together over the past 40 years - giving investors a general sense of confidence or foreboding on the long-term potential of their investment portfolio.

Rainmaker Information's head of investment research John Dyall said that while the ratio cannot be used to forecast market downturns - "at least not in a way that you could reliably profit from" - surpassing the 31 mark "makes sense" in the current environment.

"We are going through an unprecedented period of government and central bank intervention with extremely low interest rates and high levels of liquidity," he said.

"Under normal conditions investors would seek out the best investment opportunities. It's hard to do that when the economy is in recession with a possible depression just around the corner."

VanEck director of investment Russel Chesler agrees, arguing all measures of value at the moment - including P/E ratios - are at high points.

"I don't think the CAPE Shiller ratio is any different," he said.

"The environment we're in at the moment is very uncertain - so even though the CAPE ratio may have surpassed 31 that doesn't mean the market's going to come crashing down in the next six months or even in the next year."

Similarly, other industry leaders argue the ratio's new high should be taken with a grain of salt - urging investors to steer clear from using Shiller's ratio to guide decision making.

"Definitely do not use the CAPE ratio to time the market, it really does not tell you anything about future returns for the next one to three years," Lazard Australian equity portfolio manager Aaron Binsted told Financial Standard.

"It's an effective measure of value at a very simple headline level. You have to take it for what it is: a really long-term metric."

And then there's Moelis Australia managing director John Garrett, who takes it one step further, saying he wouldn't recommend using the CAPE ratio to inform any of his investment decisions.

"I think it's very dangerous to use one metric to determine how you are going to invest your funds; I haven't heard of anyone who has been a successful long-term investor by taking direction from the CAPE ratio," he said.

Investors risk being caught out by using one metric to inform their judgements, he said.

"Markets evolve, things change, and the type of businesses within the market change. So to rely on a simple static measure is just lazy," he said.

Meantime, Vanguard Australia senior investment strategist Aidan Geysen said investors should question why the CAPE ratio is currently at a high point.

"Anything that is backward looking in nature is going to be imperfect when forecasting future returns, but having said that, the CAPE ratio has been a reasonable indicator of both over and under valuation," he said.

He argues it would be a mistake to use a set threshold like 31 as a trigger for extreme levels of valuation.

"To assess fair value, the CAPE should be adjusted for other conditions such as real interest rates and inflation expectations, and both are well anchored at present," Geysen said.

"On the other hand, earnings growth in the US has expanded rapidly since the Financial Crisis, and the multiple that people are willing to pay for those elevated earnings is high as well."

Using Vanguard's "fair value" CAPE model - which is adjusted for inflation expectations, real interest rates, and volatility - Geysen believes the US is actually not in extreme territory.

"With our measure, the US is currently within a plus or minus standard error," he said.

"Given the low interest rate environment and given expectations for inflation are also low, people are willing to pay an elevated price for earnings."

Garrett agrees, arguing the tech titans; the likes of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Netflix, are growing significantly faster than their value peers.

"So it makes sense that the CAPE ratio is higher," he said.

"I don't think there's a bubble, but instead an 'anti-bubble' where a lot of these very deep value-oriented businesses are being disrupted, while these tech giants have grown exponentially.

"Their company earnings are unlikely to mean revert so relying on the CAPE ratio is likely to be problematic."

Chesler argues that without the FAANGS, the ratio wouldn't be flashing red.

"If you take out the FAANGS and even Microsoft out of the returns of the S&P 500 it has actually been negative; so you've got that one sector doing particularly well but not the rest of the market in terms of return," he said.

"So there are definitely parts of the market that you could consider to be overvalued, but at the same time, there are still little pockets of value out there in the market."

Australia's CAPE, on the other hand, is currently "bang-on" its long-term average since the 1970s, Binsted said.

"The Australian market actually looks very standard and that's very different to what you see in the US; the US CAPE is currently very elevated," he said.

"So, on that basis, you could say the Australian market looks more attractive than the US market."

Similar to its American counterpart, there are huge dispersions of value within the Australian market, with some sectors more attractively priced than others, he said.

Because of this, Binsted recommends people "look underneath the hood" and take a more active view when investing on the ASX.

And while he believes valuation tools, whether it's the CAPE ratio or any other metric, have value in terms of containing information for future expectations of price - he maintains they should not be used as a timing signal.

"People have to be realistic in terms of the kind of timeframe that those measures can help you reach," Binsted said.

"If you want to work out what's going to happen in the next six to 12 months, we would say there is nothing that can really help frame those expectations with any kind of accuracy."

Likewise, Chesler notes that while markets do seem to be fully valued - investors should refrain from succumbing to confirmation bias.

"Ratios are at high points and markets do seem to be fully valued at the moment, but these are unprecedented times," he said.

"There are optimists and there are pessimists, and if people have a particular view then they will seek out information that backs up their view."

