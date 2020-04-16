NEWS
Superannuation
Tail-risk hedging pays off for super fund
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   4:12PM

A $10 billion industry superannuation fund has managed to lock in gains from a tail-risk hedging strategy during recent market volatility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vision Super has had tail-risk protection in place for its defined benefit plan for a few years.

Chief investment officer Michael Wyrsch told Financial Standard that the strategy paid off during recent volatility.

"We have now monetised it and locked in a 3% gain. This was the result we had hoped for," Wyrsch said.

"Employers fund defined benefit plans, so this is a great result for our defined benefit employers and means peace of mind for members of the defined benefit plan."

Internationally, tail-risk hedging has been making headlines after a tail-risk hedge fund advised by Nassim Taleb returned 3612% for March.

Bloomberg reported that the Universa Investments fund returned 4144% year-to-date at the end of March.

Following news of the hedge fund's eye watering returns, Taleb told Bloomberg Television that a pandemic like COVID-19 was entirely predictable but almost impossible to time.

Taleb's book The Black Swan focuses on extreme and rare outlier events and argues that it is futile to attempt to time such events and that banks and trading firms may be more vulnerable to these events than their risk models suggest.

Vision Super's tail-risk strategy is managed by PIMCO.

The strategy is designed to protect investors against extreme market volatility, situations in which traditional diversification strategies break down.

Tail-risk hedging is often described as a type of insurance as it promises to deliver when equity markets don't.

PIMCO describes tail-risk hedging as giving a little bit of return each year to purchase protection against a market meltdown.

The usefulness of this kind of "insurance" is clear in defined benefit plans.

Recent data out of the UK revealed that the aggregate deficit of the 5422 schemes in the Pension Protection Fund 7800 Index is estimated to have increased to £135.9 billion at the end of March 2020, from £124.6 billion at the end of February 2020.

Out of the 5422 occupational defined benefit schemes Pension Protection Fund looked at in the UK just 1816 are in surplus.

In explaining the volatility, Pension Protection Fund said: "The value of scheme assets is affected by the change in prices of all asset classes, but owing to the volume invested and the volatility, equities and bonds are the biggest drivers behind changes; bonds have a higher weight in asset allocation, but equities tend to be more volatile."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

