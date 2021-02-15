NEWS
Executive Appointments
T. Rowe Price names president, operations chief
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 15 FEB 2021   12:45PM

T. Rowe Price has appointed a new president and chief operating officer, promoting an investments veteran and head of finance respectively.

Rob Sharps, the new president who will continue to serve as head of investments and group chief investment officer, has been with the firm for 23 years.

He started out as an analyst before progressing to portfolio manager and co-head of global equities.

His remit as investments lead was broadened in recent years to include corporate strategy, product development and pricing, key client relationships, and other enterprise initiatives.

Sharps is also executive sponsor of the firm's Black Leadership Council and a director on the T. Rowe Price Funds' Board.

Celine Dufetel is the new chief operating officer. She will remain as chief financial officer and treasurer, responsibilities she took on when she joined T. Rowe Price in 2017. Prior to this, she worked at Neuberger Berman and McKinsey & Company.

Dufetel and Sharps remain members of the management committee and continue reporting to Bill Stromberg, who will remain chief executive officer and chair of the board.

Stromberg commented the appointments are in response to the investment management industry undergoing a period of change and disruption.

"Rob and Celine have each expanded their roles and influence in recent years to help us navigate this period of change. Their appointments today reflect the growing breadth of their contributions and our intention to deepen our senior leadership in preparation for additional growth in the future," he said.

Read more: T. Rowe PriceRob SharpsCeline DufetelBill StrombergMcKinseyNeuberger Berman
