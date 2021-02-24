T. Rowe Price names new executive

T. Rowe Price has promoted from within to appoint a new wholesale and family office distribution lead for Australia and New Zealand.

The global asset manager announced the appointment of Jacqui Arnott who has been working at the firm since 2015.

Arnott will remain in her role as T. Rowe Price relationship manager as well as taking on the responsibilities of the new position.

Arnott has over 12 years' experience at global financial institutions in a range of relationship management roles looking after ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth research and intermediary clients.

Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2015 Arnott worked for Julius Baer Private Bank and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in London and Los Angeles.

In her new role, Arnott will be responsible for leading the firm's growth in the wholesale and family office distribution channels, including the private banks.

She will continue to report to head of intermediary Australia and New Zealand Jonathon Ross and will remain based in Sydney.

"Greater demand is being seen by this segment for more selective exposure and risk management amidst these times of accelerated change and unprecedent volatility," Ross said.

"Our key focus is to ensure wholesale and family office clients have access to T. Rowe Price's global investment expertise across our equity, fixed income and multi-asset capabilities that align with their long-term objectives."

Ross added that Arnott has demonstrated strong experience in the wholesale and family office distribution channel and said she is an ideal candidate to lead the important growth area for the firm.

"Her extensive knowledge and experience in this important client segment make her an ideal candidate to deepen our existing relationships and drive new partnerships," he said.

T. Rowe Price offers six Australian unit trusts to wholesale investors in Australia and New Zealand, providing access to the firm's global equities, Australian equities and global fixed income strategies.

The firm also offers its global range of investment strategies to institutional clients across a range of vehicles.