T. Rowe Price names chief executive

T. Rowe Price's group chief investment officer will succeed its outgoing chief executive Bill Stromberg at the end of the year.

Rob Sharps is currently president, head of investments and a member of the firm's management committee in addition to his role as chief investment officer.

Upon taking on the role of chief executive, he will join the board and take over as chair of the management committee.

Sharps joined the firm in 1997 as an analyst specialising in financial services stocks, including banks, asset managers, and securities brokers.

Throughout his tenure, he was co-head of global equity, portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy, and portfolio manager of the former US Growth & Income Equity Strategy.

"Rob's appointment as chief executive is the culmination of a thoughtful and planned transition and is a testament to the confidence we have in him as a steward of our culture and the right leader to guide T. Rowe Price through its next chapter of growth," T.Rowe Price lead independent director Alan D. Wilson said.

"He is broadly respected and admired by his peers as a clear strategic thinker who quickly gets to the heart of issues, thinks through solutions, and brings out the best in his teams."

Outgoing chief executive Stromberg has been with the firm for 35 years and will continue on the board as non-executive chair.

He was previously head of equity, head of US equity, director of equity research, and a portfolio manager of the US Structured Research Equity and US Dividend Growth Strategies.

"Over the course of my 20-year partnership with Rob, he has consistently demonstrated his abilities as a talented investor, a principled decision-maker, and an accessible and impactful leader of people and processes," Stromberg said.

"With Rob at the helm, supported by the rest of our exceptional management committee and our dedicated associates around the world, T. Rowe Price could not be in better hands, and we are excited about our path forward."