Investment

T. Rowe Price launches bond fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 26 MAR 2024   12:27PM

T. Rowe Price has launched a new strategy that invests in government bonds targeting wholesale and institutional investors.

The Global Government Bond High Quality Fund aims to achieve risk-adjusted returns across global bond markets issued by governments and government-related entities.

Its top holdings include 29% in US treasuries, and bonds issued by the Swedish and German governments of 22.1% and 10.4% respectively.

The fund is managed by London-based portfolio manager Arif Husain, T. Rowe Price's chief investment officer and head of global fixed income.

It is T. Rowe Price's seventh Australian unit trust for wholesale and institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price head of distribution and country head for Australia and New Zealand Darren Hall said over many years, much of the return from bond markets has been made by steadily falling yields and tightening credit spreads.

"However, this benign investment environment was upended in 2022 as the US Fed, Reserve Bank of Australia and other central banks around the world embarked on a rapid rate hiking cycle to curb high inflation. This new market environment of structurally higher bond yields, higher volatility and greater dispersion between countries creates new opportunities for asset owners to think about their global fixed income program," he said.

During February, the fund increased its underweight duration bias in the US, led by partially increasing an underweight position on the longer end of the Treasury curve, the latest investment update shows.

"We expect that fiscal supply will continue to keep long-end yields elevated. Broadly, we maintained our steepening bias on the US Treasury curve. Within the eurozone, we trimmed our overall underweight duration bias in the second half of the month as we pivoted to overweight bias to Germany," the note read.

