Executive Appointments

Synchron appoints compliance lead

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 4 FEB 2022   12:25PM

Financial advice dealer group Synchron has appointed a general manager, compliance.

Phil Osborne took on the position from February 1. He has been working with Synchron as a compliance consultant since July 2021.

He reports directly to the Synchron board and heads a compliance team which includes Alison Massey, head of compliance - advice assurance and Synchron's head of compliance - policy and regulatory, Hanna Abdullah.

Prior to moving into consultancy, Osborne was group general manager for compliance at Lifestyle Asset Management and director and responsible manager at the SMSF Advisers Network.

Earlier in his career he was an authorised representative at Interprac Financial Planning and Hillross.

"Phil has over 30 years' experience in financial services and, having also previously managed financial planning practices and provided financial advice himself, has an exceptional understanding of the demands on financial advisers and the vital role they play in helping ordinary Australians take control of their financial affairs," Synchron director Don Trapnell said.

Osborne holds Masters' qualifications in both commerce (majoring in financial planning) and law (majoring in enterprise governance). He also holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation and has been a director and responsible manager for several financial services licensees.

FPA calls for stronger experience pathway

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia said it does not agree with the proposed changes to the experience pathway, claiming it would undermine the road to professionalism.

Caddick's cars head to auction

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
Melissa Caddick's cars will be auctioned later this month as liquidators attempt to recover investors' lost assets. Meanwhile, work is also underway to sell her properties and share portfolios.

RI Advice slapped with $6m penalty

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
RI Advice was slapped with a $6 million penalty for failing to keep tabs on a representative who invested clients' money in risky and complex financial products.

