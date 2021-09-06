Sydney boutique hires from JBWere

Global equities boutique Aoris Investment Management has appointed a portfolio manager, hiring from JBWere.

Alfred Tadros will work on the Aoris International Fund, assisting chief investment officer Stephen Arnold.

He has 20 years of experience. Most recently, he was a senior equities analyst on JBWere's global equities team.

Prior to this, he co-managed a global equity portfolio for the Portland House Group between 2004 and 2017 while based in London.

"We are delighted to add an individual of Alfred's calibre to our five-person investment team. Not only does he bring deep and relevant experience, but he brings the right mindset," Aoris founder Stephen Arnold said.

"He is a collegiate and passionate investor and committed to helping us build on the strong foundations we've created over our first three years."

Aoris was founded by former Evans and Partners global manager Arnold in 2018. It has about $500 million in assets under management.

It runs a concentrated global equities strategy that invests in 15 stocks and has delivered 3.1% to 3.6% better than the benchmark since inception after fees.