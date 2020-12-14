Superhero to launch super fund

Online trading platform Superhero will go after the $2.9 trillion superannuation market, launching an APRA-regulated fund in early 2021.

While the super fund is open to everyone, it is eyeing members with an average age of 30 with a minimum of $10,000. Diversa will act as the super fund's trustee and OneVue as its administrator.

Superhero co-founder and chief executive John Winters said the firm initially set out with ambitions to tackle to superannuation sector and will springboard off the platform's strong customer growth rate to promote the benefits of having more control of their super. The platform now has some 25,000 users.

The super fund has two investment options on offer. "Autopilot" pre-selects investments but has the option to add-on global equities and ETFs for instance.

"Control" allows members to choose from an investment menu of cash, local and international equities, ETFs and so forth, but must have a minimum 25% of assets in passive strategies.

In establishing the fund, Winters said he's come across investors who don't have a lot of disposable income to start building their wealth but have their super savings - which they are disconnected with.

He saw a gap and asked: "How do we engage with their super to start their wealth creation journey sooner using their pot of savings?"

In terms of overall investing trends, he sees millennials taking control of their strategies, investing for the long term, putting money towards passive options like Vanguard's Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS). Baby Boomers on the other hand trade more actively.

Iron ore, Nasdaq-listed and overall technology stocks have been popular among platform users.

The platform recently appointed Nikki Smeaton and Nick Biven to lead the platform's compliance and market operation respectively. It also launched a managed accounts offering.