NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Superhero to launch super fund
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 14 DEC 2020   12:35PM

Online trading platform Superhero will go after the $2.9 trillion superannuation market, launching an APRA-regulated fund in early 2021.

While the super fund is open to everyone, it is eyeing members with an average age of 30 with a minimum of $10,000. Diversa will act as the super fund's trustee and OneVue as its administrator.

Superhero co-founder and chief executive John Winters said the firm initially set out with ambitions to tackle to superannuation sector and will springboard off the platform's strong customer growth rate to promote the benefits of having more control of their super. The platform now has some 25,000 users.

The super fund has two investment options on offer. "Autopilot" pre-selects investments but has the option to add-on global equities and ETFs for instance.

"Control" allows members to choose from an investment menu of cash, local and international equities, ETFs and so forth, but must have a minimum 25% of assets in passive strategies.

In establishing the fund, Winters said he's come across investors who don't have a lot of disposable income to start building their wealth but have their super savings - which they are disconnected with.

He saw a gap and asked: "How do we engage with their super to start their wealth creation journey sooner using their pot of savings?"

In terms of overall investing trends, he sees millennials taking control of their strategies, investing for the long term, putting money towards passive options like Vanguard's Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS). Baby Boomers on the other hand trade more actively.

Iron ore, Nasdaq-listed and overall technology stocks have been popular among platform users.

The platform recently appointed Nikki Smeaton and Nick Biven to lead the platform's compliance and market operation respectively. It also launched a managed accounts offering.

Read more: SuperannuationSuperheroDiversaJohn WintersNick BivenNikki SmeatonOneVueVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
New trustee for Spaceship
Your Future, Your Super reforms closer to legislation
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
Australian Unity owes staff $4.3m
Super lifting retirees' financial wellbeing: HILDA
Industry fund shifts service functions to Link
ASFA adds board members
Frydenberg unveils Retirement Income Review
Super fund increases premiums
Editor's Choice
ETF Securities shutters funds
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
ETF Securities has closed two of its exchange traded funds after failing to reach sufficient size.
Industry fund names chief executive
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Meat Industry Employees' Superannuation Fund has appointed a former Link Group general manager and industry fund chief executive to its top job.
Superhero to launch super fund
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Online trading platform Superhero will go after the $2.9 billion superannuation market, launching an APRA-regulated fund in early 2021.
Commonwealth Super awards mandate for new strategy
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, the $50 billion fund for government employees, has launched a new partnership with a sustainable asset manager.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something lpFCbOep