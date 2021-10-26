Superhero raise takes it across the ditch

Share trading platform Superhero will take the $40 million it has raised this year to expand into New Zealand by mid-2022.

The start-up recently raised $15 million to take the overall amount it has raised since 2018 to $48 million.

The latest round was led by Perennial Value Management, and included Regal Funds Management, Ophir Asset Management and Alex Waislitz's Thorney Investment Group.

Superhero chief executive John Winters said the platform has room for growth.

"New Zealand is a priority market for us and we're working hard to launch across the ditch in the coming months," he said.

This month, Superhero made the ProShares Bitcoin ETF available to Australian investors shortly after it listed in the US. Superhero users can deposit US dollars in real-time and buy units with $0 brokerage fees.

Superhero chief technology officer and co-founder Wayne Baskin said: "We know that crypto is something our customers are very interested in, and it has always been our priority to provide one platform for Australians to manage their wealth."

In July, it launched Superhero Super, which gives members control over their superannuation investments without the need to establish a self-managed super fund.